“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has resumed production to capture the cast’s reaction to Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s separation, TheWrap has learned exclusively.

Although primary filming on the upcoming Season 13 wrapped weeks ago, pickups are being shot with some of the cast members, according to an insider with knowledge of production.

Bravo has not confirmed the cast for Season 13, but according to posts on social media, it appears Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Sutton Stracke, Garcelle Beauvais and Crystal King Minkoff are returning. Both Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins both announced they would not be continuing on the Bravo reality show.

Richards — the only remaining original cast member on the show — and Umansky announced their separation last week after 27 years of marriage. In a joint statement posted last week, Richards and Umansky denied they are getting divorced.

Richards, Umansky and their four daughters are featured prominently on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” He also stars in his own unscripted reality show on Netflix called “Buying Beverly Hills.”

A launch date for Season 13 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has not been announced.

Bravo picked up production on “RHOBH” spin-off “Vanderpump Rules” back in March to film the fallout from cast member Tom Sandoval’s infidelity. Sandoval cheated on longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix with castmate Raquel Leviss. The affair was dubbed the Scandoval and delivered record ratings.