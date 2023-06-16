Reality TV veteran Lisa Vanderpump is looking to cast hospitality professionals with big personalities for her new Hulu show “Vanderpump Villa.”

According to the just-posted casting announcement, the openings include: Head Chef, Mixologist, Sous Chef, Line Cook, Housekeeper, Fine Dining Server, Event Coordinator, Event Assistant and Estate Manager.

The staff will navigate every extravagant desire of their well-to-do guests in the French countryside under the watchful eye of Vanderpump, who, with husband Ken Todd, share decades of experience in the restaurant and nightclub industries.

Vanderpump was born and raised in London, but lived in Monte Carlo and the South of France before moving to California.

“I feel very close to France,” Vanderpump told TheWrap earlier this year after visiting Paris for the design fair Maison D’Object. “I lived in France for seven years.” One of her Vegas restaurants, Vanderpump à Paris, is French-themed, so she has a great affinity for the country and culture.

Vanderpump fans will also recall that “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” filmed its Season 3 cast trip in Paris.

Given “Vanderpump Villa” is being cast, it’ll have a different vibe than “Vanderpump Rules,” Bravo’s long-running show that started as series chronicling the lives of an existing group of friends employed at Vanderpump’s restaurant SUR. Personalities like Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix worked as bartenders there.

“We were blessed with a group of people that was so inextricably entwined together for so many years,” Vanderpump said about “Rules'” original cast. “There were so many complications and levels of multi-faceted emotions in this group. And they were very uninhibited with each other.”

Vanderpump, who serves as executive producer on “Vanderpump Villa,” will hope to capture that same lighting in a rosé bottle with this new series.

The series is produced by Bunim/Murray Productions (“The Challenge,” “The Family Stallone,” “Surviving Bear Grylls,” “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”) and Entertainment 360 is also attached as a producer.

An airdate for “Vanderpump Villa” has yet to be announced.