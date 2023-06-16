VANDERPUMP RULES -- "Reunion" -- Pictured: (l-r) Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval -- (Photo by: Nicole Weingart/Bravo)

Tom Sandoval breaks down during the "Vanderpump Rules" reunion (Bravo)

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Wraps Scandoval Season as Most-Watched Cable Series of 2023, Reaching 11.4 Million Viewers

by | June 16, 2023 @ 10:53 AM

The first reunion special became the Bravo series’ most-watched episode to date, according to delayed demo viewing data

“Vanderpump Rules” wrapped up its Scandoval-filled tenth season as the most-watched cable series of 2023 to date among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen live-plus-three-day ratings data.

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

