The first reunion special became the Bravo series’ most-watched episode to date, according to delayed demo viewing data

“Vanderpump Rules” wrapped up its Scandoval-filled tenth season as the most-watched cable series of 2023 to date among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen live-plus-three-day ratings data.

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Subscribe to WrapPRO .

As longtime Bravo fans and newly initiated “Vanderpump” viewers tuned in to the twists and turns of the drama surrounding Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss, “Vanderpump Rules” Season 10 brought in over 11.4 million total viewers to date across platforms, with more than 115 million hours logged for the season so far.

The three reunion specials — which aired on Wednesday, May 24, Wednesday, May 31 and Wednesday, June 7, respectively — reached 6.5 million viewers across all platforms through three days of viewing.

Fans were on the edge of their seats to see the “Vanderpump Rules” cast come together after the explosive Season 10 finale, which captured the immediate aftermath of Madix’s uncovering the months-long affair between Sandoval, her longtime boyfriend, and Leviss, one of her closest friends.

The first reunion special on May 24, filmed in late March weeks after the scandal went public, drew in 4.6 million total viewers across platforms in three days of viewing, making it the most-watched “Vanderpump Rules” episode to date and the most-watched Bravo episode across all series in over nine years.

As the uncensored, extended reunion episodes became available on Peacock the next day after their Bravo airing, the “Vanderpump Rules: Pumped Up Edition” for the third part of the reunion saw Peacock’s highest first-day viewership of any program across the NBCU entertainment slate on the streamer.

With the tenth installment closed out, and Season 11 beginning production this summer in Los Angeles, “Vanderpump Rules” has become the fastest-growing unscripted series over the past year across broadcast and cable in terms of live-plus-three-day demo viewership among adults 18-49.

The cheating scandal immediately attracted higher viewership to the reality series, as the March 8 episode, the first installment to air since the scandal first broke on March 3, drew the Bravo show’s highest total viewers at the time with 2.2 million viewers and the highest rating among the 18-49 demo the series had seen in nearly three years.

While the March 8 episode had been filmed prior to the scandal, the series caught up to showcase the cheating scandal on its Season 10 finale, which reached a series high at the time both among total viewers with an audience of 4.1 million and in the demo with 2.4 million viewers, according to Nielsen live-plus-three-day viewing.

The Bravo reality series, which follows the staffers at Lisa Vanderpump’s three West Hollywood bars and restaurants, SUR Restaurant & Lounge, Pump Restaurant and Tom Tom Restaurant & Bar, is produced by Evolution Media. EPs for the series include Lisa Vanderpump, Alex Baskin, Jen McClure-Metz, Joe Kingsley, Jeremiah Smith, Natalie Neurauter and Ken Todd.

All episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” are now streaming on Peacock.