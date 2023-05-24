The “Watch What Happens Live” following the May 17 episode marked that Bravo show’s most-watched episode in eight years

As fans tuned in to watch Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss address the Scandoval on the series, the May 17 finale episode drew a series high both among total viewers with and audience of 4.1 million and in the key demo among adults 18-49 with 2.4 million viewers, according to Nielsen live plus three-day viewing.

With the boost from Scandoval, the tenth season of “Vanderpump Rules” has also become the show’s most watched season in terms of three-day viewing across platforms. In the demo, the “RHOBH” spinoff has also become the fastest-growing unscripted series across broadcast or cable networks over the past year per live plus three-day viewing figures.

After the “Vanderpump Rules” finale broadcast, the May 17 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” which featured Madix, brought in 2.2 million total viewers in live plus three-day viewing, marking the most-watched episode in eight years, excluding reunion episodes.

The series has also fared well in the demo in live plus same-day viewing, with “Vanderpump Rules” becoming the most-watched unscripted cable entertainment telecast of 2023 among adults 18-49, and has marked the most-watched cable entertainment telecast in the demo for the past 11 weeks live plus same-day viewing viewing.

As viewers caught up on the finale on Peacock the day after its broadcast, May 18 marked the highest viewership day of the series on the streaming platform.

After news of the cheating scandal between Tom and Raquel lit the internet aflame in March, the March 8 episode — the first episode to air since the news broke — drew the Bravo show’s highest total viewers with 2.2 million viewers and the highest-rated episode among 18-49 demo in nearly three years.

Following last week’s finale, Bravo will kick off its the series’ three-part reunion on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET/PT, with Peacock streaming the uncensored and extended versions on the episodes, titled “Vanderpump Rules: Pumped Up Edition.”

Hailing from Evolution Media, executive producers for the series include Alex Baskin, Jen McClure-Metz, Joe Kingsley, Jeremiah Smith, Natalie Neurauter, Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd.