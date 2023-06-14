As Season 10 of "Vanderpump Rules" winds down and the fallout from the Scandoval cheating scandal settles, the cast is moving on.
The undoubted "winner" was Ariana Madix. The bartender-turned-businesswoman was shocked when she discovered longtime boyfriend Tom Sandoval was cheating on her with her best friend Raquel Leviss in early March. Production on Season 10 had already finished, but cameras went back up to capture her confronting Sandoval about his infidelity. Since then, she's landed a slew of endorsements and even opened NBC's upfront presentation.
The three-part reunion filmed in late March, with the rest of the cast piling on Sandoval and Leviss. Production on Season 11 is slated for this summer. Here's each Scandoval participant's status at the end of Season 10.
Bravo will air a “secrets revealed” episode with additional dramatic moments behind the affair that jolted the zeitgeist on Wednesday, June 14, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. A supersized edition — as well as all episodes from Season 10 — stream on Peacock beginning Thursday, June 15.
Rachel "Raquel" Leviss
Leviss attended the "Vanderpump Rules" reunion filming back in March. Six days after, she filmed one final confessional where she admitted she and Tom Sandoval downplayed their relationship timeline, including the time they hooked up at his and Ariana Madix's shared home when Madix was out of town at her grandmother's funeral. Leviss has reportedly been in a mental health treatment facility since then. She and Sandoval reportedly broke up by the time the finale — which showed Madix confronting Sandoval over his cheating — aired in mid-May.
Tom Sandoval
Sandoval has been performing with his band "Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras." He also shaved off his facial hair after being called a "worm with a moustache" during the finale.
Ariana Madix
Madix is undoubtedly the "winner" out of the entire scandal. Last month, she revealed that she and Katie Maloney had sold $200,000 worth of merchandise, a figure that has surely grown. They plan on opening their West Hollywood sandwich shop — Something About Her — in July.
After the reunion aired, Madix was asked by TMZ if she felt bad for Leviss, to which she replied, "Sure, yeah." She has said she will not interact with Sandoval nor Leviss, which might make filming Season 11 difficult.
Lisa Vanderpump
Vanderpump got some flack for appearing sympathetic to Tom Sandoval in the finale and part one of the finale. She is closing her West Hollywood restaurant Pump on July 5, but has two new restaurants opening in Las Vegas and one in Lake Tahoe. She also has a new series — "Vanderpump Villa" — in the works at Hulu.
Lala Kent
Kent went in hard on Sandoval and Leviss during the reunion, despite being called out of her own cheating past (which she denies). Her failed relationship with film producer Randall Emmett was the subject of the recent Hulu documentary "The Randall Scandal." She also taped an Uber One commercial with castmates Madix and Scheana Shay.
Scheana Shay
Shay breathed a sigh of relief when Leviss dropped the restraining order against her. Because of the order, the women had to film the reunion 100 yards apart, and cutaways of Shay's reaction to what was happening on set with Leviss became instant memes. She also participated in the Uber One commercial, which featured a remix of her single "Good as Gold."
Katie Maloney
Before the Scandoval, the Season 10 drama focused on Maloney's divorce from Tom Schwartz. She continues to date, and of course has partnered with Madix to open their sandwich shop Something About Her.
Tom Schwartz
Tom Schwartz was by his best friend Tom Sandoval's side figuratively and literally throughout the Scandoval, but the fallout affected their business — Schwartz and Sandy's — and his mental health. Since the reunion, Schwartz has distanced himself from Sandoval. He's since appeared on another reality show, Fox's "Stars on Mars."
James Kennedy
James Kennedy has undoubtedly become the show's "No. 1 guy" after Sandoval and Schwartz were eviscerated at the finale. The DJ continues to perform, even teaming up with frenemy Jax Taylor for a recent See You Next Tuesday night at Sur restaurant.
Ally Lewber
Lewber is still dating James Kennedy.
Kristina Kelly
Katie's ally welcomed a son, River, three months ago.
Charli Burnett
Like Kelly, Burnett didn't appear at the reunion. She's been working as a licensed esthetician at The Waltzman Institute in Long Beach.