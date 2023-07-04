“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” royalty Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky denied reports that the pair is ending their marriage and has plans to get divorced.

“In regards to the news that came out about us today,” Richards and Umansky wrote in a joint statement on Instagram hours after People reported that the couple had separated. “Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue.”

The couple, who have been married for 27 years after first meeting at a nightclub in 1994, went on to admit they have been experiencing marital struggles and clarified that there is no “wrongdoing” of which to place blame on either party.

“However, yes, we have had a rough year — the most challenging one of our marriage,” the statement continued. “But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part.”

After tying the knot in 1996, Richards and Umansky were first introduced to the public eye on the Bravo reality show in 2010, and have continued to appear on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” for the last 12 seasons.

“Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately,” the couple wrote. “While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.”

According to People, who reported the couple’s separation on Monday, Richards and Umansky have continued to live together despite being split up romantically for “a while now.”

“Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof,” the source close to the couple told People. “They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family.”

“Thank you for the love and support. Kyle & Mauricio,” the statement concluded.