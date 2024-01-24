All the receipts, proof, timelines, screenshots and even a burn book were laid out on the floor in the final installment of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” Season 4 reunion.

The supersized Part 3 of the Bravo show followed as the Housewives, including Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Meredith Marks, Angie Katsanevas and Monica Garcia, returned to address all the burning questions from the latest season. Mary Cosby, who joined for Part 2 of the reunion, left at the top of the show, but revealed whether she might join the ladies for more episodes in the to host and executive producer Andy Cohen before exiting the stage.

The rest of the hour was filled with nothing but reveals, shade and Garcia’s burn book of the cast and crew. Marks and Garcia also explained the origin of the rumors that Katsanevas was a member of the Greek mafia, both stating that they received direct messages that included financial records of Katsanevas businesses. Katsanevas denied any affiliation, and said she’s only ever had one tax lien on her account and that occurred during the Covid-19 pandemic. Today, she’s “surviving and thriving.”

In addition, the ladies got down into the nitty gritty of Garcia’s involvement with the Reality Von Tease burner account, Gay’s black eye and more.

Here’s five takeaways from Part 3 of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” Season 4.

1. Mary Cosby would “maybe” return as a full member of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City”

Mary Cosby “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” Season 4 Reunion, Part 2

As Cohen said, Cosby provided audiences and the cast with “comedic relief” in her return to the franchise as a “friend of the show” this season. So much so that it made Cohen question the capacity in which Cosby would consider returning to the group of Housewives in the future. Her comeback is a possibility, but would be contingent on her relationship with Whitney Rose.

“I’m just going to continue being me, and if people are willing to open up and accept me in this group, maybe I would. But, as long as Whitney acts like she’s terrified of me, which she’s not. She’s always got something to say,” Cosby said.

In response, Rose said she was never afraid of Crosby, but more so fearful of “disappointing her.”

2. Monica Garcia, Reality Von Tease and her burn book

Monica Garcia, Andy Cohen on “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” Season 4 Reunion (Bravo)

In the Season 4 finale episode of “RHOSLC,” the housewives confronted Garcia with proof about her being behind an Instagram-based gossip account called “Reality Von Tease.” During the reunion, Garcia came clean, saying she was “part” of the page and wrote some posts under it. However, she mentioned that she didn’t set the account up and didn’t name it. She started making posts on the account in 2021, which was at a time when she’d already submitted her input to the FBI about former “RHOSLC” housewife Jen Shah, whom she says the account was originally made to antagonize for how poorly Shah treated her employees.

As part of a “joke,” Garcia surprised the group with her own burn book, an homage to the book from the comedy film “Mean Girls.” Nothing was in the burn book except for young photos of “playboy” Cohen, a teenage Lisa Barlow and a photo of Heather Gay. Gag or not, the move didn’t sit too well with Gay, who said none of it was a laughing matter and that social media bullying is the hardest part about being a Housewife.

“It’s not even appropriate that we’re joking about it. This has ruined my experience as a Housewife,” Gay said. “This has ruined every single one of our experiences. Every Housewife on every franchise would say the only hard part about this job is the trolls on social media that are relentless about ourselves, about our family, about our businesses. And if you can eliminate that, or at least create a gap, or at least hold someone accountable, it would change the experience for all of us. And you’d get a higher caliber of women willing to expose their lives on television.”

3. The Housewives accuse Monica Garcia of stalking former housewife Jen Shah

Monica Garcia, Jen Shah (Bravo)

Garcia and her relationship with former cast member Jen Shah is one the ladies have always found strange, especially when they learned she went from being Shah’s friend-assistant to an informant in her telemarketing fraud scheme.

In an effort to spotlight more of Garcia’s questionable behavior, Gay brought video footage of Garcia driving by Shah’s home “at least 20 times” with a male companion on April 21, 2021. At the time, Garcia said she was trying to catch Shah drinking and driving because it would be a violation of her probation. She explained that Shah still owed her and other employees money and wanted to retrieve the evidence for the FBI to use.

4. The ladies think Bravo, production and Andy Cohen knew about Monica Garcia’s Reality Von Tease shenanigans, but Cohen denies it.

Monica Garcia and Andy Cohen on the set of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” Season 4 Reunion (Bravo)

“You guys brought her knowing that she wanted to f—g take every single one of us out and nobody gives a f–k,” Barlow exclaimed.

In response, Cohen said that neither him, production nor Bravo knew anything and would have never hired Garcia if they were aware that she was behind a burner social media account targeting them.

However, Garcia revealed that at least some of production knew about it, as she told them in her first interview during the casting process, which took place in her home.

5. Heather claims Jen Shah gave her the black eye in Season 3 of “RHOSLC”

Heather Gay, Jen Shah (Bravo)

The biggest mystery from Season 3 of “RHOSLC” was who gave Heather Gay the black eye? With the limited amount of footage audiences saw, people began to speculate that Shah was behind the injury. The incident took place during the cast’s girls trip to San Diego. Cameras did not capture the incident.

At the time, Gay said she had no idea how she got the black eye. After revealing the truth during the Season 4 finale, she revealed more details at the reunion.

“Honestly, it was a lot of drinking, and the next morning I woke up with a black eye. I knew I’d gotten it from Jen,” Gay said during the reunion. “I didn’t know how but I’d gotten it from Jen. She was the first person I texted. She came in the room, she said, ‘Did I give that to you?’ and I said, ‘Don’t worry, I’ll cover.’”

Gay thinks the reason she’s always covered for Shah is because she is “scared of her.” Production then showed never-before-seen footage of Shah and Gay allegedly discussing the black eye, which Shah still denies she caused.

Cohen then pointed out that the lies Gay told about the black eye ultimately compromised the production’s reputation, as she went on her book tour and sat in interviews jokingly claiming others could have been responsible for hurting her.

“Look, you lied to production, Bravo, and even at one point said that maybe a producer had done it to you, which is very serious because it puts people’s reputations and jobs at risk,” Cohen said.

When Cohen questioned if Gay’s crime were in any way similar to Garcia’s, the women all agreed that there was a difference and shared that they can no longer trust Garcia after everything that happened. This leaves room for audiences to wonder if the Bermudian beauty will return for Season 5.

All episodes of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” are now streaming on Peacock.