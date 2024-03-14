5 Revelations From ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 13 Reunion Part 3

Well, the end of “The Real Housewives Beverly Hills” Season 13 has finally arrived. There’s been laughing, crying and sadly a hospital visit, but the ladies of Beverly Hills made it out of Part 3 of the reunion in one piece.

Kicking it off right where they left off, Sutton Stracke and Kyle Richards were still going at it over Richards’ remarks about Stracke’s drinking. However, they eventually told one another they missed each other and even hugged it out.

Plus, Kathy Hilton, Richards’ sister, joined the couch ready to set the record straight after her controversial moment with some of the ladies last season, which executive producer and host Andy Cohen made sure to bring up.

The full cast included Stracke, Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Anne Marie Wiley and Erika Girardi. Part 3 of the reunion show aired on Bravo on Wednesday, but if you missed it, here’s five revelations from the explosive and emotional final installment.

Kathy Hilton joins the reunion couch where Erika Girardi breaks down her “fear” theories about the Beverly Hills starlet

Kathy Hilton at the “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Season 13 reunion (Bravo)

Richards and Hilton are in a much better place following their massive fallout in Season 12. Hilton made her return to the “RHOBH” reunion stage, where the “grand dame of Beverly Hills,” as Cohen titled her, said she doesn’t watch any of the “Real Housewives” shows. However, she does tune in for the online clips, adding that she prefers to watch “Watch What Happens Live” because it “goes by so quick.”

In Season 12, Girardi claimed Stracke and Kung Minkoff defended and lied for Hilton out of “fear” of what Hilton’s colossal empire could potentially do to them if they didn’t remain loyal to her. When Cohen asked Girardi which of the ladies she felt is “most afraid” of Hilton, she skated around her answer, but did say Hilton has the power to shut someone out of the luxurious town if she wanted to.

“She’s Beverly Hills, and you don’t run crossways with this one,” Girardi said.

2. Sutton Stracke breaks out into an apparent shaking hot flash

Sutton Stracke at the “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Season 13 reunion (Bravo)

Just as Girardi was ending her comments about Hilton, Stracke fell back onto Beauvais, visibly appearing as if she’d mildly fainted. Prior to that, she’d mentioned she was “hot.” Tending to her needs, set paramedics asked her if she was dizzy to which Stracke replied, “I got scared.”

Even though her blood pressure and pulse were high, she wasn’t taken to the hospital immediately, but was looked over by the medics. As Stracke walked off the stage, Hilton said she was about “go after her.”

“I was about to,” Hilton said. “I think she knew it. It’s a good way to get out of being here.” Girardi agreed with Hilton that Stracke’s alleged exit plan was a good one. By the end of the group’s conversation, Girardi and Kung Minkoff were on the same page that Hilton is in fact a very powerful woman with lots of pull.

“She can pick up the phone and make things happen,” Girardi noted.

3. Mauricio Umanksy launching his own real estate agency created tension with the Hiltons

Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Season 13 (Bravo)

In 2011, Mauricio Umansky shared that he’d been approached to start his agency but was conflicted because of his relationship with Hilton’s husband Richard Hilton, who Umansky once worked under. He launched The Agency that same year and, in 2023, he wrote his book, “The Dealmaker: How to Succeed at Life Through Dedication, Determination and Disruption.” In his literary piece, he expressed frustration towards the Hilton family for allegedly not paying him what he’s worth.

“Mo even wrote in his book — regarding Rick’s company — that, ‘If they paid me what I deserved and showed me an inkling of professional love’ he would have stayed.” Hilton weighed in with the backstory of Umansky’s departure from Hilton and Hyland.

“When he left, he did call on a Thursday, and Rick said, ‘When are you planning on leaving?’ And [Umansky] said, ‘On Friday,’ and [Richard] said, ‘You’re family, just know opening your own business is tough. The door is always open for you. Just don’t poach on my staff or my agents.’”

Hilton explained that Umansky went against Richard’s wishes and stole some of the employees from Richard’s agency, which resulted in Hilton and Richards’ relationship suffering. In Umansky’s defense, Richards said some of the workers Umanksy took were already part of a sector he’d built within that business.

The two sisters tearfully rekindled and told one another that they loved each other and needed the other in their lives.

Stracke then left the reunion to go to the hospital with Beauvais accompanying her — neither of them returned.

4. Kyle Richards admits an incident happened in their marriage that made her lose trust in Mauricio Umansky

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Season 13 (Bravo)

After 27 years of marriage, Richards and Umansky separated in October 2023. Infidelity rumors began swirling around in headlines, and fans never got a clear answer about what exactly caused the rift between everyone’s favorite “Real Housewives” couple. Richards revealed an incident that took place in their marriage caused her to lose trust in Umansky — an incident she couldn’t get over.

“I tried. I really did try, and so then when I couldn’t … the kind of things that I had been putting up with just became more apparent to me, I guess. I couldn’t do that anymore,” Richards said. “I finally just had a breaking point, but I really thought it would come back. I thought, ‘OK, well, this is just a temporary thing.’ And it didn’t.”

Richards added the years-worth of rumors surrounding Umansky being unfaithful made her feel insecure and skeptical of Umansky. Despite being able to live their own lives as separated yet married individuals, Richards revealed conversations about someone moving out has come up, and the person to make the move would be Umansky. Right now, it’s difficult for Richards and Umansky to think about divorce.

5. Kyle Richards says her and Morgan Wade don’t have a romantic relationship, but she isn’t certain about what could come in the future

Morgan Wade and Kyle Richards on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Season 13 (Bravo)

After discussing Richards’ marital issues woes, Cohen pivoted to her new bestie, Morgan Wade. Some of the ladies felt something going on between the two beyond a friendship. While Richards called Wade “hot,” she said there’s nothing romantic going on with them and that they are not a couple.

“I love her. She’s my friend and I love her,” Richards said to Cohen, who asked if Richards had feelings for Wade. However, Richards said she’s not sure if she could see herself with Wade, so who knows what the future may hold.