The latest “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion is finally here, and the ladies with the diamonds are getting into the nittiest and grittiest from Season 13 — including what’s really going on between Kyle Richards and her husband Mauricio Umansky.

Richards was joined by Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Girardi, Crystal Kung Minkoff and newbie Annemarie Wiley. And speaking of, Wiley brought the the glitz, glam and all the drama between her and junior-year housewife Kung Minoff.

The two hashed it out over Sutton Stracke’s esophageal issues, and finally established whether Wiley was a nurse or a doctor.

In addition, Richards confronted Kemsley about her relationship with her sister Kathy Hilton and Kemsley’s decision to bring up Richards’ relationship problems on camera.

The first part of the Season 13 reunion premiered on Wednesday, and was hosted by Bravo executive producer Andy Cohen. The second installment of the three-part reunion drops next week at 8/7 CST on Bravo and lands on NBC’s streamer Peacock the next day. But until then check out the biggest takeaways from Part one.

1. Kyle Richards addresses Dorit Kemsley questioning her about her marital woes with Mauricio Umansky

Kyle Richard’s relationship woes with her husband Mauricio Umansky was the centerpiece topic for Season 13. As more and more headlines came out about Umansky’s alleged infidelity and Richard’s alleged love affair with her “friend” Morgan Wade, the media weren’t the only people trying to find answers, so were her cast mates, specifically Dorit Kelsey who asked about Richard’s marital troubles on camera, a move Richard’s wasn’t happy about. During their reunion chat, Richards snapped at Demsely for bringing the issue up while filming and claimed she “exaggerated” their friendship, saying the two only hang out when production cameras are on.

2. Garcelle Beauvais speaks on Dorit Kemsley’s “attacked” remark, but Annemarie Wiley comes to Kemsley’s defense

In Season 12 of “RHOBH,” Garcelle Beauvais and Erika Girardi fell out after Girardi made controversial remarks toward Beauvais’ teen son, Oliver Saunders during a dinner party. But while Oliver told Girardi he’d forgiven her during Season 13, the bond between the two housewives was still tainted on Beauvais’ end and that sour taste trickled into her overall feelings about the group.

Especially between Beauvais and Kemsley, who claimed Beauvais “attacked” her. Beauvais labeled Kemsley “an unconscious Karen,” sparking a conversation about words and race.

“I wasn’t singling you out, that’s why I feel like when people are guilty they take it on,” Beauvais said, “I feel like the word ‘attacked’ just seemed unnecessary.”

“I don’t know all the words. I don’t know all the words and all the things, but there’s also, you have to judge on character and intent. You know that I would never deliberately do something to hurt you. And if you do, by the way, otherwise, then tell me.”

Annemarie came into the conversation to share that Kemsley defended her against Sutton Stracke, who claimed Wiley yelled at her when the two were discussing the Stracke’s esophageal matters. Kemsley told Stracke at the time that Wiley wasn’t yelling at her.

“[Beauvais], you didn’t say anything. I’m a Black woman, too, and that is somebody weaponizing me as a Black woman trying to make me look aggressive,” Wiley said as Beauvais attempted to interrupt her. “I was being weaponized as a Black woman, trying to imply that I’m yelling at her when I’m clearly not. Who stood up for me? This one did,” Wiley concluded, pointing to Kemsely.

By the end of it, Beauvais said she wasn’t sure if she wanted to have a friendship with Kemsley.

3. Crystal Kung Minkoff breaks down her beef with Annemarie Wiley over Sutton Stracke’s esophagus issues

Even though Crystal Kung Minkoff and Annemarie Wiley initially hit it off before the show started filming, they became enemies when Wiley confronted Sutton Stracke about her esophagus issues. Things only got worse when Kung Minkoff called Wiley a “b—h” because she felt Wiley was throwing around her profession as a nurse anesthetist and at first seemingly referred to herself as a doctor.

“You have proven to be a liar,” Kung Minkoff said, explaining that she felt Wiley “weaponized” her profession against Stracke. “I think you intentionally misrepresent because people don’t know the difference.”

Kyle Richards is still recovering from losing her best friend Lorene to suicide

Aside from Richards’ issues with her husband, she was also dealing with the loss of her childhood best friend Lorene, who died by suicide on May 1, 2022. She explained that her healing process is a day-to-day journey.

“I’ve learned in therapy I think I’m doing the disassociation thing, or, something’s too painful I try not to think about it all. Other days I can’t barely move from the sofa, so just depends.”

5. Kyle Richards addresses Dorit Kemsley’s friendship with her sister Kathy Hilton

Since the end of Season 12 of “RHOBH” Richards and her older sister Kathy Hilton haven’t been on the best terms following the dreaded Aspen trip that severed their relationship. Kemsley, who Richards feels doesn’t have as tight as a bond with Hilton as she does with her, was disappointed in Kemsley for continuing a relationship despite their sibling fallout.

“It feels like to me, like in that moment at the reunion last year, that people didn’t know that they were really coming after me, and they were like rah, rah to Kathy. And it seemed like, when you said, ‘I think Kathy just wants some support.’ To me it feels like you wanted to be on whatever side that the audience agrees with.”

“Are you kidding me, Kyle?” Kemsley said. That is the most hysterical thing I’ve ever heard.”