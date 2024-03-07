The ladies of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” are back for Part 2 of the Season 13 reunion. This time, the group shares their thoughts about Kyle Richards’ sobriety while Dorit Kemsley and Garcelle Beauvais go at it over Kemsley’s robbery. Plus, Kathy Hilton is back.

Back on the couch next to Bravo executive producer and host Andy Cohen are the aforementioned four, as well as Erika “Jayne” Girardi, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff and newbie Annemarie Wiley.

The episode picks up right where Part 1 left off, with Kemsley and Richards sparring over the authenticity of their friendship and whether or not Kemsley should have questioned Richards’ relationship issues on camera. There’s too many problems to name ’em all, but we broke it all down for you.

Here’s all the details you’ll need before Season 13 officially concludes.

1. Kyle Richards’ sobriety is up for discussion and Sutton Stracke calls Richards out for suggesting she doesn’t eat and is a heavy drinker

Kyle Richards Season 13 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” (Bravo)

Aside from Richards’ new friends, fans also got to see a whole new Housewife in her sobriety journey. Kicking liquor to the curb and opting for more hours at the gym, some of the ladies were taken aback by her cleanse and thought it was just her way of diverting her attention away from her marital woes.

“I’ve worked out since I was 15 years old because I had to. My sisters were sticks and I was curvy; I just didn’t talk about it as much,” she said. “If I was being reckless, drinking, doing drugs, we could talk. But I’m learning a lot about this last year.”

Stracke then said Richards was guilty of spreading “seedlings” about her seemingly not eating much and being an unstable drinker. After a few jabs from Stracke, Richards suggested Stracke’s goal for Season 13 was to pick a fight with her.

“You bought a horse this season and you have a dating coach. Give me a break,” Richards snapped at Stracke.

2. Dorit Kemsley confronts Garcelle Beauvais for implying her 2021 robbery was fake

Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Season 13 reunion (Bravo)

In October 2021, Kemsley was robbed at gunpoint in her home while her two children were in the house. At the time, PK was in London for business. The impact of the robbery became a talking point in Season 12 and Season 13 — not just for Kemsley, who shared she is still haunted by the incident, but also for Beauvais. She seemed to imply that her costar’s robbery was unusual, pointing to the placement of Kemsley’s jewelry and the robbers allowing her to keep her cell phone.

“Well, I thought it was strange that a robber would be so kind to listen to you and leave your phone by the gate because you asked him to,” Beauvais said, mentioning that she does believe Kemsley was actually robbed.

“I had no way of contacting my husband and I said, ‘Please, I just want to be able to call my husband. Please leave my phone,’ and he left it at the gate,” Kemsley explained. Girardi felt the situation wasn’t that unbelievable, but Beauvais maintained that it was just her opinion on the matter.

3. Dorit Kemsley says she and husband Paul “PK” Kemsley are “better than ever” now following rumors the two were nearing divorce

Dorit and Paul Kemsley “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Season 13 (Bravo)

Despite rumors that Kemsley’s husband was involved in affairs and that the couple was living separate lives, she explained that their relationship has been revived, but acknowledged that they had hit a breaking point.

“After we wrapped [last season], things got progressively worse, and him and I were at, probably an all-time bad,” Kemsley said, denying the idea that the pair was once estranged.

“We were struggling and we were working through things,” she continued. “PK was drinking a lot. He’s a drinker. I just think that it’s difficult to have clear-headed conversations when he’s drinking so much. So he gave up drinking. He’s actually been sober for 49 days.”

4. Erika Jayne addresses meeting with the alleged victims of her ex-husband Tom Girardi

Erika “Jayne” Girardi on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Season 13 reunion (Bravo)

In Season 12 of “RHOBH” Erika Jayne pushed back against the idea of reaching out to the alleged defrauded victims of her ex-husband Tom Girardi out of concern that it could paint the picture that she was involved in his criminal behavior. However, she sang a different tune this season when she admitted she had a meeting with a group of victims.

“Under advice of counsel is why I went, and I spoke with these women because I thought it was important that they saw me as a person and not through the lens of a reality TV show,” Girardi said, stating there’s no other explanation for her decision. She did add that she learned one of her pay checks was in a client trust fund, but wouldn’t give Cohen any more information.

5. Kathy Hilton’s dressing room comments about Kyle Richards’ marital meltdown with Mauricio Umansky

Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Season 13 reunion (Bravo)

As the ladies hashed it out on the couch, Hilton made her Bravo return following her heated exit in Season 12 and the reconciliation of her relationship with sister Richards.

While she was getting primped and polished to appear on the show, she didn’t hesitate to drop some bombs about her sister’s marriage, saying she feels there’s been distance between Richards and Mauricio Umansky for years.

“I don’t like having bad energy with anyone, and I think this is good healing for Kyle. Mauricio is going one way, she’s going one way, they’re both trying to work. He’s dancing for four months on ‘Dancing With the Stars,’” Hilton said. “Kyle, she’s not a compulsive person. She doesn’t just jump and make a decision. Kyle didn’t decide this in three months. This for sure, I bet, she had been thinking, in my feeling, the last three or four years. And I should’t say that … but I did.”

Part 3 of the “RHOBH” reunion kicks off on Wednesday, March 13, at 8/7 PST on Bravo and lands on NBC’s streamer Peacock the next day