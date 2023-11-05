Erika Jayne Getting 2-Part Bravo Spin-Off Series About Las Vegas Residency

Erika Jayne is going from Beverly Hills to Sin City!

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star’s Las Vegas residency will be spotlighted in a two-part documentary special in Spring 2024 called “Erika Jayne: Bet It All on Blonde.”

The title is derived from her “Bet It All on Blonde” show at the House of Blues in Mandalay Bay, which was announced back in April 2023. Shows began in August and continue through December.

“Through a compilation of formal interviews and observational footage, the documentary chronicles the lead-up to Jayne’s show-stopping Las Vegas debut, set against the backdrop of a deeply personal narrative that sees her take the biggest gamble yet when she bets it all on herself,” a description of the new special read.

“Looking to reclaim her life both personally and professionally, the stakes could not be higher for Jayne in the wake of her tumultuous separation and ongoing legal battles. With their sights set on her upcoming residency at the famed House of Blues in Las Vegas, Jayne and her tight-knit team must navigate the challenges that come with putting on a show of this scale.”

Jayne is no stranger to the stage, having performed in “Chicago” on Broadway before the production was shut down due to the Coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

The biggest between the two shows?

“With Chicago, you’re part of a cast; the show has history. [Bet It All on Blonde] is new, it’s just me.”

“There’s nothing like being on stage and having the audience calling your name that first night,” Jayne said about the thrill of performing live.

“Bet It All on Blonde” is produced by 32 Flavors Entertainment and Goodbye Pictures. Alex Baskin, Jeff Festa, Rich Bye, Mark Ritchie, Billy Taylor and Erika Girardi will executive produce.

Check out a preview below: