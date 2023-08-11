‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Season 4 Trailer: Mary Cosby Returns (Video)

Cosby was a full-time housewife for the first two seasons of the Bravo series

There’s something about Mary Cosby!

The outspoken church leader, who was an original cast member on “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” is back as a “friend” for Season 4, the just-released trailer reveals.

“Here I am,” Cosby declares as she enters her costar Meredith Marks’ boutique. “Somebody farted!” she later observes.

Cosby exited the show after not attending the Season 2 reunion. She had been criticized for making racist comments towards her then-costars Jen Shah (who is currently serving a 6.5 year prison sentence after pleading guilty to committing wire fraud) and Jennie Nguyen, which she later apologized for.

Cosby joins full-time and returning housewives Marks, Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay and Whitney Rose. Angie Katsanevas, who was a “friend” in Season 3, has been promoted to full-time status, and Monica Garcia joins the cast as the newest snowflake holder.

Newcomer Garcia reveals that like Gay, she was excommunicated from the Mormon Church.

Other plotlines in Season 4 revolve around difficulties in Rose’s marriage and debates over Barlow’s son Jack going on his mission.

There also appear to be several costume parties, including a pirate-themed one and one for which the housewives don bonnets.

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” returns Tuesday, Sept. 5, on Bravo.

Check out the trailer above.

