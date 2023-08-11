There’s something about Mary Cosby!

The outspoken church leader, who was an original cast member on “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” is back as a “friend” for Season 4, the just-released trailer reveals.

“Here I am,” Cosby declares as she enters her costar Meredith Marks’ boutique. “Somebody farted!” she later observes.

Cosby exited the show after not attending the Season 2 reunion. She had been criticized for making racist comments towards her then-costars Jen Shah (who is currently serving a 6.5 year prison sentence after pleading guilty to committing wire fraud) and Jennie Nguyen, which she later apologized for.

Cosby joins full-time and returning housewives Marks, Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay and Whitney Rose. Angie Katsanevas, who was a “friend” in Season 3, has been promoted to full-time status, and Monica Garcia joins the cast as the newest snowflake holder.

Newcomer Garcia reveals that like Gay, she was excommunicated from the Mormon Church.

Other plotlines in Season 4 revolve around difficulties in Rose’s marriage and debates over Barlow’s son Jack going on his mission.

There also appear to be several costume parties, including a pirate-themed one and one for which the housewives don bonnets.

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” returns Tuesday, Sept. 5, on Bravo.

Check out the trailer above.