‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Star Mary Cosby Apologizes for Racist Comment

Mary Cosby has issued an apology to fans, after getting backlash for a racist comment she made on the most recent episode of “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” likening co-star Jen Shah to a “thug.”

“I used poor judgment in my choice of words. Please accept my apologies,” Cosby wrote on Instagram. “I was not trying to single out the Mexican culture. I am African American and I know racism first hand. I’ve lived it daily my entire life. It is important to me that you hear this apology directly from me. My comment was reckless, unintentional.”

Cosby’s initial comments came on last Sunday’s episode of “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” when fellow housewife Lisa Barlow leveled an accusation at Cosby that her church takes money from their members. When Cosby’s troubles were compared to Jen Shah’s — who was arrested earlier this year on charges related to a telemarketing scheme — Cosby got particularly angry.

“It’s not fair to put me with someone [like Jen]. When I think about Jen, I see heartless, I see a thug,” Crosby said during the episode. “Like, you know, those Mexican people that make all those drugs. To pit me with that?!”

Immediately, fans tweeted their upset in Cosby’s choice of words, calling the incident “massively disappointing” and “indefensible.” Shah herself has yet to publicly address Cosby’s words from the episode.

In her apology post, Crosby included hashtags #RHOSLC, #bravo, #reels, #apologyaccepted, #makeitright, #love,#latinos, #saltlakecity, #seektruth, #seeklove and #loveyou. The comments section was disabled on the post, so no one could respond directly to it.