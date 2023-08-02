‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy’ to Air on Peacock in December

The current season “The Real Housewives of New York” may feature an all-new cast, but its legacy cast is returning to the small screen later this year.

“The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy,” starring “New York” alums Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Kelly Bensimon, Sonja Morgan, Kristin Taekman and Dorinda Medley, will premiere on Peacock this December.

“RHONY Legacy” will serve as the fourth installment of “Ultimate Girls Trip.”

“The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club” set in Morocco was originally slated as the fourth installment, but has been moved to 2024.

The Morocco cast reportedly includes Vicki Gunvalson, Gretchen Rossi, Brandi Glanville, Camille Grammer Meyer, Phaedra Parks, Eva Marcille, Alex McCord and Caroline Manzo.

During the Morocco trip, which filmed before “RHONY Legacy,” an incident that reportedly included nonconsensual physical contact between Glanville and Manzo led to both women exiting the series early.

“The safety and security of cast and crew while shooting is extremely important and we take all reports seriously,” a statement from Peacock read. “In this situation, production immediately launched a comprehensive review and is taking appropriate action.”

Bravo, the network that airs the main “Real Housewives” series, announced that “The Real Housewives of New York City” will air its Season 14 finale in October, ahead of Bravocon in Las Vegas, running Nov. 3-5.

Season 14 of “RHONY” features Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield. The cast was overhauled after a poorly received and rated Season 13, which included Singer, Morgan and de Lesseps.

Morgan and de Lesseps are currently starring in their own spin-off series, “Welcome to Crappie Lake.” The duo recently teased the “RHONY Legacy” trip with TheWrap.

De Lesseps teased the nine-day trip to St. Barts as “Scary Island part 2,” referencing a disastrous vacation taking by the New York cast back in Season 2.

“I just I felt like I was home,” Morgan added. “Yeah, to be with Luann and Ramona — we’re such good friends and we go way back. We run the same circles. And then to have Dorinda, again, it was just so wonderful.”

“The Real Housewives of New York City” and “Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake” air Sundays on Bravo and Mondays on Peacock.