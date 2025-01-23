5 Revelations From ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Season 5 Reunion Part 1: Whitney Explains the Alibaba Drama

Note: The following story contains spoilers from part 1 of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” Season 5 reunion.

It’s been an action-packed season for the ladies of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” and they’re ready to lay it all out in the reunion.

The whole gang is here, including Lisa Barlow, Angie Katsanevas, Mary Crosby, Heather gay, Meredith Marks and Bronwyn Newport. Plus, friend of the show Britani Bateman stops by to throw in her two cents as well.

Between Newport realizing she and Barlow only shared a “social friend” type of relationship, Rose’s Alibaba drama and Crosby’s husband being a no-show, the first installment of the three-part reunion is already starting off hot. No safe words — even “opa” or “besos” — will keep these ladies from sharing their true feelings.

We’ve laid out every big moment from the first portion. Check out the five biggest revelations below.

Whitney Rose during the Season 5 reunion of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” (Bravo) Whitney Rose Explains Her PRISM-Alibaba Drama After speculation all season, Rose finally shared the backstory on why images that were supposedly from Chinese-owned online marketplace Alibaba, were uploaded to the website for her jewelry company PRISM. During the season, Meredith revealed to some members of the group that some people online believed Whitney was passing Alibaba jewelry off as her own. Whitney said the photo was merely a “placeholder” that was uploaded by her PRISM vendor. “That photo was there for about 48 hours as a placeholder … that was sent from our vendor — it’s not Alibaba,” Rose said. “We always do a photoshoot. We hadn’t had a chance; my partner’s in Vancouver, she was doing the photoshoot in Vancouver. That photo was there as a placeholder for a short period of time and it was swapped out once we had a model for it. I do not source from Alibaba. I curated a fashion affordable line. So our biggest complaint is that people want to buy my jewelry but they can’t afford it, so I curated fashion pieces that we tie in like an intention to it. Like, when you receive the box, we have our custom designs that we do. I would not tattoo something from Alibaba.”

Bronwyn Newport and Lisa Barlow during the Season 5 reunion of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” (Bravo) Lisa Barlow Says Jeweler Revealed Bronwyn Newport and Hubby Todd Never Actually Bought the $4 Million Necklace Bronwyn Newport’s lavish lifestyle and unique taste in fashion grabbed fans’ attention as she welcomed herself as the newest housewife. And because of that, no one blinked an eye when Newport’s husband, Todd Bradley, pulled his wallet out to purchase a $4 million, 170-carat necklace as a surprise gift to her to celebrate their 10 years of marriage. During the reunion, Bronwyn shared that instead of the hefty spend, she opted for a smaller carat diamond necklace and hoop earrings. But Lisa Barlow had a different story. She revealed that she personally knows one of the jewelry store employees — named Ema — and they told her the couple never purchased the necklace, nor a pair of $1.4 million earrings, and that it was just a loan the entire time. To further support her story, Barlow shared text messages from Ema, stating the jewelry associate reached out to her after seeing the show. Via text, the Ema claimed Newport and Bradley were supposed to send the money through a wire transfer, but never did. Newport’s response to Barlow’s statements? “Well, the next time I see you, I’ll be sure to wear both … I don’t know that we’ll see each other any time soon, but that’s disgusting,” Newport said.

Bronwyn Newport Whitney Rose during the Season 5 reunion of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” (Bravo) Bronwyn Asked Production to Cut Scenes That Featured Details About the Paternal Side of Her Daughter’s Family Earlier in the season, Bronwyn Newport opened up about how she was extradited from the Mormon community after getting pregnant with her daughter, Gwen, as an unmarried, 19-year-old college student at Brigham Young University (BYU) — an act that the Mormon Church frowns upon, per the “RHOSLC” cast. Subsequently, Newport dropped out of BYU. Newport states that Gwen’s grandparents have never reached out to build a relationship with their granddaughter, though Newport has contacted them in the past. The topic became a conversation between Newport and Lisa Barlow after Barlow revealed she is close with Gwen’s paternal side, stating she saw a photo of Gwen’s father in Gwen’s grandparents’ home. Because Barlow has her own relationship with Gwen’s estranged family, she maintained that she sees both perspectives and doesn’t want to choose a side to support one more than the other. But after looking at the season, Newport took issue with Barlow seemingly defending Gwen’s family’s supposed actions. In unseen footage, Barlow tells Newport that she “thinks” the family believes Newport had a miscarriage and that no child has ever existed. During the reunion, Newport reveals she asked production to remove scenes that included her discussion of Gwen’s biological father and his family, saying she didn’t want to “out” any other identifying details about him as she’s never shown anyone what he looks like, even her husband until recently. By the end of it, Barlow admitted that she had no idea about Newport’s production request and that she regrets ever discussing it. There are no details on whether there’s a path forward for Newport and Barlow, but Barlow called said “this is a horrible situation for everybody.”

Mary Crosby and Angie Katsanevas during the Season 5 reunion of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” (Bravo) Mary Crosby Explains Why Her Husband, Robert Sr., Didn’t Attend the Reunion Between Justin Rose and John Barlow’s near-fight encounter and Seth Marks calling Angie Katsanevas the b-word, the husbands of “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” showed up and showed out. But one hubby was missing: Mary Crosby’s boo, Robert Sr. Her explanation for his lack of attendance is that he obviously doesn’t want to be part of “any of this.” “He’s happy and he’s good with his life and he’s not wanting nothing to interrupt it,” Crosby added.