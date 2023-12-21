Zack Snyder is unwrapping an epic Christmas present for Netflix subscribers. The filmmaker’s new original sci-fi film “Rebel Moon” releases on the streaming service just in time for the holiday break, offering up the first of three different “Rebel Moon” installments heading viewers’ way.

The first is “Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire,” followed by “Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver” in 2024, then extended, R-rated director’s cuts of both films.

But when can you watch “Rebel Moon” on Netflix? Here’s everything you need to know.

When Is “Rebel Moon” Released?

“Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire” will be streaming on Netflix at exactly 7pm PT on December 21.

Is “Rebel Moon” in Theaters?

Unlike Snyder’s previous Netflix movie “Army of the Dead,” which got a wide theatrical release before it streamed on Netflix, “Rebel Moon” is only playing in very few select theaters. Check your local listings, especially for 70mm showings, but the majority of people will only be able to watch “Rebel Moon” on Netflix.

What Is “Rebel Moon” About?

Per the official synopsis, when a peaceful colony on the edge of a galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival. Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Mother World, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a battle over the fate of a galaxy is waged, and in the process, a new army of heroes is formed.

Who’s in the “Rebel Moon” Cast?

Sofia Boutella in “Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire” (Netflix)

The ensemble cast of “Rebel Moon” includes the following:

Sofia Boutella

Djimon Hounsou

Ed Skrein

Michiel Huisman

Doona Bae

Ray Fisher

Charlie Hunnam

Anthony Hopkins

Staz Nair

Fra Fee

Cleopatra Coleman

Stuart Martin

Ingvar Eggert Sigurðsson

Alfonso Herrera

Cary Elwes

Rhian Rees

E. Duffy

Jena Malone

Sky Yang

Charlotte Maggi

Corey Stoll

Is “Rebel Moon” a “Star Wars” Movie?

No, but it nearly was. Snyder originally pitched the “Seven Samurai” riff to Kathleen Kennedy at Lucasfilm over a decade ago, but after Disney bought Lucasfilm the pitch went away. Snyder then reworked the “Rebel Moon” story as an original not set in the “Star Wars” universe.

When Does “Rebel Moon 2” Come Out?

“Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver” will be released on Netflix on April 19, 2024.

When Does the “Rebel Moon” Director’s Cut Come Out?

We don’t know yet, but Snyder promises the “Rebel Moon – Part 1” director’s cut will be R-rated and is an hour longer.

Watch the Trailer