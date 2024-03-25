Rebel Wilson is naming names when it comes to people trying to block her upcoming memoir from releasing — well, at least one name. According to the actress, Sacha Baron Cohen is the “asshole” trying to prevent it.

In a video posted to her Instagram page last week, Wilson explained why she has a “no-assholes policy” when it comes to the projects she takes on, alluding to one person in particular. In the caption of the post, she promised “YES I name the asshole!” in her upcoming memoir, “Rebel Rising.”

In a later post to her story, as reported by Us Weekly, Wilson posted a message reading “I wrote about an asshole in my book. Now, said asshole is trying to threaten me.” She added, “He is trying to stop press coming out about my book. But the book WILL come out, and you will all know the truth.”

But, it seems fans won’t actually have to wait for the book. In a post to her Instagram story on Sunday, Wilson came right out with it.

“I will not be bullied or silenced by high priced lawyers or crisis PR managers,” the actress wrote. “The ‘asshole’ that I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is: Sacha Baron Cohen.”

The two starred together in the 2016 comedy “The Brothers Grimsby,” directed by Louis Leterrier. In her video posted to Instagram, Wilson calls Cohen “a massive asshole” twice.

“While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby,” a spokesperson for Sacha Baron Cohen told TheWrap.

As of now, Wilson’s memoir “Rebel Rising” is set to release on April 2.