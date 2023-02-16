Rebel Wilson says her contract for the “Pitch Perfect” franchise prevented her from losing weight.

The actress-writer-producer, who played Fat Amy in the 2012 musical comedy and its 2015 and 2017 sequels, told “Call Her Daddy” podcast host Alex Cooper that she could not lose or gain more than 10 pounds.

“I couldn’t lose a massive amount of weight, because it was in the contracts for that movie,” she said on Wednesday’s episode. “You can’t lose, I think it’s not more than 10 pounds or gain more than 10 pounds. You have to kind of stay at the weight that’s in your contract.”

Universal, which distributed the “Pitch Perfect” films, did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Wilson said she wanted to lose weight in order to increase her chances of getting pregnant after consulting with a fertility doctor. In the past, she’s spoken about gaining weight as a symptom of polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), a hormone condition that can cause infertility. She also told Cooper she wasn’t living a healthy lifestyle.

“I went to see a fertility doctor and he was like, ‘Well, you’d have a much better chance with fertility if you were healthier,'” she recalled. “And I was like, ‘Oh my God what’s he talking about?’ Because my life is like a Lizzo song, where I’m like bad b— o’clock. But then I have this stranger saying, ‘Look at you, you’re not healthy.'”

“I had been thinking for awhile that I want to get healthier and I was stereotyped in playing that fat, funny friend,” she continued. The body positivity advocate said that while she enjoyed the roles she’s held in films like “Bridesmaids” and “How To Be Single,” she wanted to play a greater range of characters.

“I felt like being the bigger girl, you’re just more pigeonholed,” she added.

Wilson has been vocal about the backlash she received from the industry when she embarked on her “year of health” on the eve of turning 40.

“I got a lot of pushback from my own team actually, here in Hollywood, when I said ‘Okay, I’m going to do this year of health, I feel like I’m really gonna physically transform and change my life,'” she said during a 2021 BBC interview.

“And they were like, ‘Why? Why would you wanna do that?’ Because I was earning millions of dollars being the funny fat girl and being that person.”