‘Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin’ Renewed for Season 2 at Peacock

Peacock’s No.1-rated comedy “Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin” will return for a second season, the streamer announced Monday.

“We are thrilled that audiences continue to enjoy the Pitch Perfect universe with Bumper in Berlin on Peacock,” shared executive producers Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman in a press release. “We look forward to even more hilarity and relentless mouth music in Season 2.”

Since its premiere in on Nov. 23, 2022, the show, which is based on the hit “Pitch Perfect” film franchise from Universal Pictures, was immediately welcomed by fans and scored the biggest comedy premiere in Peacock history.

The first season took place 10 years after the events in the “Pitch Perfect” franchise and followed Adam Devine’s Bumper Allen as he moved abroad to Berlin to revive his music career when one of his songs becomes an unexpectedly big hit in Germany.

In a statement, Susan Rovner, the Chairman of Entertainment Content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming said, “We knew fans of the “Pitch Perfect” franchise were going to sing the praises of “Bumper in Berlin” and enjoy seeing a new side of Adam Devine’s character. Along with our partners at UTV, Megan Amram, Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman crafted an incredibly unique and charming story with new takes on iconic songs. We can’t wait to dive further into this new hit with Peacock audiences.”

“’Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin’ hit all the right notes,” raved Erin Underhill, the President of Universal Television. “We are thrilled to reunite with this fantastic team as there are many new and surprising stories to tell with these hilarious and lovable characters. We look forward to taking the next season to new heights.”

“Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin” stars Devine, Flula Borg, Sarah Hyland, Lera Abova and Jameela Jamil.

Megan Amram serves as showrunner, writer and executive producer. Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman of Brownstone Productions, Paul Brooks and Scott Neimeyer of Gold Circle Films, and Devine were executive producers. “Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

This renewal joins several other second seasons of Peacock Originals, including “Bel-Air,” “Wolf Like Me,” “Killing It,” “Dr. Death” and “We Are Lady Parts.”

Watch the first season of “Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berin” on Peacock.