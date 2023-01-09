Paramount+ Scraps ‘Workaholics’ Movie Weeks Before Filming Was Supposed to Begin

Paramount+ has pulled the plug on a greenlit “Workaholics” movie just five weeks before filming was scheduled to begin.

Series star and executive producer Adam Devine shared the news via Instagram on Monday, writing, “Obviously, this news is the loosest butthole.”

“We were suppose to begin filming in 5 weeks! P + told us don’t fit their new ‘global’ strategy…We are deeply butt hurt about this decision because we were so excited to bring the weird one last time,” Devine continued. “I’m butt hurt that I don’t get to work with my best friends again. I’m butt hurt for the fans, and I’m butt hurt for our loyal crew, and other cast members who are now going to have to scramble to find new jobs.”

He concluded: “We are out to other streamers, and hopefully we will get to make this insanely fun movie somewhere else. Tomorrow tune into our podcast [This Is Important] to hear us talk about it. As always, take it sleazy, and I’m out.”

Created and co-written by stars Blake Anderson, Adam DeVine, Anders Holmand Kyle Newacheck (alongside Connor Pritchard and Dominic Russo), “Workaholics” was a popular Comedy Central original sitcom that ran for seven seasons between 2011 and 2017. It focused on college dropouts trying to get out of trouble, but failing each and every time. They clashed with their co-workers and each other, but continued to party and pull pranks.

In December, it was revealed that Paramount+ greenlit a “Workaholics” film that was meant to expand upon the show’s finale and show what it was like to work in the pandemic. Production was set to begin in Spring 2023.

This film was one of the many sequels, remakes and reboots that Paramount+ is making, including “iCarly,” “SpongeBob SquarePants,” “Frasier” and “Rugrats,” to name a few.