Go Pro Today

Red Ventures in Talks to Buy Tech Site CNET From ViacomCBS for $500 Million

CNET launched in 1994 and was originally a print magazine before it began producing video content

| August 18, 2020 @ 11:01 AM Last Updated: August 18, 2020 @ 11:02 AM

Photo: CNET/James Martin

Media holdings company Red Ventures is in talks to buy consumer technology news and reviews website CNET Networks from ViacomCBS, according to people familiar with the ongoing negotiations.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the news Tuesday, and said that Red Ventures is considering paying up to $500 million for CNET. ViacomCBS told TheWrap it wouldn’t comment on the deal or its prospective worth. One person with knowledge of the ongoing deal said the Journal’s report was “accurate.”

Red Ventures did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Also Read: NBCUniversal Vice Chair Ron Meyer Exits After Extortion Attempt Over 'Brief and Consensual Affair'

Red Ventures is based in Fort Mill, S.C. and was founded in 2000. The potential CNET buy would add yet another consumer review-focused business to its growing portfolio of media brands — which includes Reviews.com, travel rewards website The Points Guy and healthcare information site Healthline, which it acquired in July. Red Ventures also paid $1.4 billion for a personal finance publisher called Bankrate in November 2017, according to funding database PitchBook Data Inc.

CNET launched in 1994 and was originally a print magazine before it began producing video content. ViacomCBS bought CNET in June 2008 for $1.8 billion, and Viacom merged CNET with its existing CBS Interactive division.

Viacom is planning to consolidate its various streaming sites into one giant “super service” which will launch in early 2021 and contain content from Showtime, CBS All Access, and the extensive ViacomCBS library which includes Comedy Central, BET and the Smithsonian channels.

Emmy Nomination Predictions 2020: All the Picks in 24 Top Categories (Photos)

  • Emmy nomination predictions 2020
  • Succession Season 2 HBO
  • Ozark Jason Bateman Netflix
  • The Handmaid's Tale Elisabeth Moss Hulu
  • Westworld Season 3 Jeffrey Wright HBO
  • Rhea Seehorn in Better Call Saul AMC
  • Schitt's Creek Season Dan Levy PopTV
  • Mrs Maisel season 3 Rachel Brosnahan Amazon
  • The Good Place finale NBC
  • Elizabeth Warren Kate McKinnon SNL NBC
  • Mahershala Ali in Ramy Hulu
  • Watchmen HBO
  • Bad Education Hugh Jackman Geraldine Viswanathan HBO
  • Normal People Hulu
  • Netflix
  • Jim Parsons in Hollywood Netflix
  • Hulu
  • Samantha Bee Beeing at Home Full Frontal Coronavirus TBS
  • Comedy Central
  • Jennifer Lopez Shakira Super Bowl LIV Getty
  • Hannah Gadsby Douglas
  • Property Brothers: Forever Home HGTV
  • Cheer Netflix
  • The Voice NBC
  • Queer Eye: We're in Japan! Netflix
1 of 25

Last year’s champs, “Game of Thrones” and “Fleabag,” are out of the running — so here’s who we think will be vying to occupy those empty thrones

For the first time in 42 years, the reigning drama and comedy series winners will not be in the running at this year's Emmys -- so here's who we think will be in line to take over from "Game of Thrones" and "Fleabag" as nominees in the top categories. You can also find more analysis on why we think these will be the nominees (and who could pull an upset) in drama, comedy, limited series/movies, and variety/reality programming.

View In Gallery

Related Content

The essential source
for entertainment insiders

Sign up for your
FREE TRIAL!

GO PRO NO THANKS