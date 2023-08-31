“Rick and Morty” will debut new episodes weekly from its Oct. 15 premiere on, TheWrap can confirm. At the moment, no off-weeks or hiatuses are planned for this new season.

The Adult Swim sci-fi comedy has always had a bit of a hectic release schedule. In its third season, the series famously dropped “The Rickshank Rickdemption” on April Fool’s Day after a nearly two-year delay between Seasons 2 and 3. The rest of the season didn’t premiere until July of that year. Then in Season 4, the series had a several month gap between its first five episodes and its final five episodes. Even Season 5 had a minibreak. Between Episodes 8 and 9 there was roughly a monthlong break.

Check out the full schedule for “Rick and Morty” Season 7 (all shows air on Sunday)

Episode 1, “How Poopy Got His Poop Back”: Oct. 15

Episode 2, "The Jerrick Trap": Oct. 22

Episode 3, "Air Force Wong": Oct. 29

Episode 4, "That's Amorte": Nov. 5

Episode 5, "Unmortricken": Nov. 12

Episode 6, "Rickfending Your Mort": Nov. 19

Episode 7, "Wet Kuat Amortican Summer": Nov. 26

Episode 8, "Rise of the Numbericons: The Movie": Dec. 3

Episode 9, "Mort: Ragnarick": Dec. 10

Episode 10, "Fear No Mort": Dec. 17

Earlier on Thursday, the official “Rick and Morty” X account shared the episode titles for this season.

This upcoming season will mark the first to be divorced from series cocreator Justin Roiland. In January 2023, NBC News unearthed that Roiland was charged with felony domestic battery and false imprisonment in Orange County, California back in 2020. Roiland has denied these claims, and charges against him were later dropped. Regardless, the reaction from Hollywood was swift. Within weeks of the first report, Adult Swim cut ties with the creator as did Hulu and 20th Television Animation — the streamer and studio behind “Solar Opposites” and “Koala Man” — and Squanch Games, the gaming company Roiland founded.

In the wake of these reports, several former coworkers and fans of Roiland’s also came forward, accusing the animator of sexually inappropriate and racist behavior.

Earlier this month, Adult Swim released its first promo for Season 7, which was a compilation of clips from past seasons. The sound alike actors who will be replacing Roiland as the voices of Rick and Morty has yet to be unveiled.