‘Rick and Morty’ Season 7 to Premiere in October

“Rick and Morty” will return on Oct. 15 for a 10-episode Season 7. New episodes of the Adult Swim original will premiere at 11 p.m. ET/PT.

This season will debut in over 134 countries in 38 languages. In the U.S., new episodes will be available for digital purchase the day after they premiere linearly on Adult Swim. Season 7 is then expected to come to streaming in 2024.

In 2022 alone, the sci-fi animated comedy reached over 19 million viewers on linear broadcast and remains one of Max’s top series. It’s spawned video games, interactive fan experiences, customized ads and — for a short time — a notorious McDonald’s sauce revival. The series was the No. 1 comedy on all of cable from Season 3 to Season 6, according to a press release from Adult Swim. “Rick and Morty” has won two Emmys and is currently nominated for a third thanks to its Season 6 episode, “Night Family.”

“It’s happening,” Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim, said. “Thanks to the talent of the entire show team, we can all enjoy 10 new episodes that yet again raise the bar for comedy and animation. This season proves that the geniuses at work on ‘Rick and Morty’ are just getting started.”

This season will be the first in which series co-creator Justin Roiland is not used for voice-acting work. In the wake of Roiland’s recent scandal, he was dropped from the series he starred in, created and executive produced. In his place, the characters of Rick, Morty and the other various roles Roiland formerly voiced will be replaced by sound-alike voice actors.

In addition to these new actors, Season 7 will see the return of series regulars Sarah Chalke, Chris Parnell and Spencer Grammer, who play Beth, Jerry and Summer, respectively.

In 2020, Roiland was arrested and charged with felony domestic battery and false imprisonment. The report did not come to light until January 2023, and the criminal charges were dropped in March of this year. Shortly after the arrest became public knowledge, several women who had previously worked with Roiland came forward, accusing him of sexually inappropriate and racist comments as well as sexual harassment.

Adult Swim, the network behind “Rick and Morty,” ended its relationship with Roiland in the days after the news stork about the charges broke. Hulu and 20th Television Animation — the studios behind “Solar Opposites” and “Koala Man,” which were previously executive produced by Roiland — and Squanch Games, the gaming studio Roiland founded, also cut ties with the creator.

This fall premiere date continues a welcome trend for “Rick and Morty.” In its early seasons, the animated comedy was known for its hectic release schedule. There was a nearly two-year delay between Seasons 2 and 3 as well as another roughly two-year gap between Seasons 3 and 4.

But ever since “Rick and Morty” was renewed for 70 episodes in 2018, the series has shifted to a more predictable release schedule. Every year from 2019 to 2023 has now seen new episodes of “Rick and Morty.”