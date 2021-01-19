Riz Ahmed Signs First-Look TV Deal With Amazon Studios

Riz Ahmed has signed a first-look TV deal with Amazon Studios.

Additionally, former AMC executive Allie Moore is joining Ahmed’s Left Handed Films as executive vice president and head of television. Allie Moore served as the Vice President of Scripted Programming for AMC Studios

Ahmed is the star of Amazon feature film “The Sound of Metal.”

Left Handed Films’ projects include “Mogul Mowgli,” a film co-written, starring and produced by Ahmed that premiered at the Berlin Film Festival and will be released later this year. Left Handed is also co-producing “Exit West” with Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions and the Russo brothers’ AGBO, as well as a modern take on “Hamlet” that will star Ahmed.

“‘The Sound of Metal’ campaign has been a brilliant first experience of working with Amazon Studios. Their emphasis on creating community between bold creatives, their global reach, and their desire to nurture under-served audiences make it the perfect home for Left Handed – whose mission is to stretch culture,” Ahmed said. “In building the team around us, we looked exhaustively for a one-of-a-kind TV executive to shape the next stage of this journey. We found that executive in Allie Moore — who has consistently championed bold, character-driven stories, whether from new or established voices. I couldn’t be more pleased to welcome her to the Left Handed family.”

“Riz is a tremendous talent and the vision to amplify stories from fresh and bold perspectives and voices aligns with ours perfectly,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “We loved working with Riz on Sound of Metal and we’re really excited to continue and build on our relationship with him, Allie and the entire team at Left Handed Films.”