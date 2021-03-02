“GLOW” creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch have signed a new overall deal with Apple, the company announced Tuesday.

The first project under the deal is an anthology series of “darkly comic feminist fables” starring Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, Merritt Wever and Alison Brie. Titled “Roar,” the eight-episode series is based on a book of short stories by Cecelia Ahern.

Specific plot and character details have not been released, but Ahern’s book is described as an exploration of “the endless ways in which women blaze through adversity with wit, resourcefulness, and compassion.”

Here is an excerpt of the description from Grand Central Publishing, which released the collection in 2019:

One woman is tortured by sinister bite marks that appear on her skin; another is swallowed up by the floor during a mortifying presentation; yet another resolves to return and exchange her boring husband at the store where she originally acquired him. The women at the center of this curious universe learn that their reality is shaped not only by how others perceive them, but also how they perceive the power within themselves.

Kidman, in addition to starring, will executive produce the series alongside Per Saari of her Blossom Films banner. Frequent Kidman collaborator Bruna Papandrea will also executive produce via Made Up Stories, alongside Steve Hutensky and Allie Goss. Theresa Park will serve as executive producer for her Per Capita Productions, with Ahern executive producing through Greenlight Go.

Flahive and Mensch are creators, showrunners and executive producers. Endeavor Content will produce.