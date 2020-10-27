Rob Brown, Fox News Video Producer, Dies of COVID

Rob Brown, a video producer at Fox News, has died of COVID-19, according to a report.

A Monday night report in the Daily Beast says Brown, who was with the company for over 21 years, said Brown died and an internal memo to Fox News Media staffers did not give a cause of death. Sources told the Daily Beast, however, that he died from complications of COVID-19 and had not been in the company’s offices since March.

“Rob was a wonderful employee and a bright light to those of us who were blessed to have worked alongside him. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family,” said a statement from Fox News.

Shows and networks all across television have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic in real and personal ways. Some, like NBC, lost crew members. Others, like CNN, saw numerous anchors infected.

Fox News itself has seen new cases this week. Network president Jay Wallace and Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott sent out an internal memo Monday addressing “recent developments of a few positive COVID-19 cases at Fox News Media.” Among those required to quarantine after exposure to someone who later tested positive are Wallace himself and four on-air talents: Bret Baier, Martha MacCallum, Dana Perino and Juan Williams.

Fox News Media is reducing its in-office footprint for the week leading up to the election, though there were already few people in the office to begin with. Only those necessary to coverage on election night will be present, according to the memo.