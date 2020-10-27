Rob Brown, Fox News Video Producer, Dies of COVID

Rob Brown, a video producer at Fox News, has died of COVID-19, according to a report.
A Monday night report in the Daily Beast says Brown, who was with the company for over 21 years, said Brown died and an internal memo to Fox News Media staffers did not give a cause of death. Sources told the Daily Beast, however, that he died from complications of COVID-19 and had not been in the company’s offices since March.
“Rob was a wonderful employee and a bright light to those of us who were blessed to have worked alongside him. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family,” said a statement from Fox News.
Shows and networks all across television have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic in real and personal ways. Some, like NBC, lost crew members. Others, like CNN, saw numerous anchors infected.
Fox News itself has seen new cases this week. Network president Jay Wallace and Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott sent out an internal memo Monday addressing “recent developments of a few positive COVID-19 cases at Fox News Media.” Among those required to quarantine after exposure to someone who later tested positive are Wallace himself and four on-air talents: Bret Baier, Martha MacCallum, Dana Perino and Juan Williams.
Fox News Media is reducing its in-office footprint for the week leading up to the election, though there were already few people in the office to begin with. Only those necessary to coverage on election night will be present, according to the memo.
12 Trump Tweets About the Coronavirus That Are Super Awkward Right Now (Photos)
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, which makes looking back on some of his tweets over the past 10 months pretty... ironic.
Getty Images
On Jan. 24, the president was sure "it will all work out well." He even personally thanked China's President Xi.
Twitter
On March 18, he assured us that he "always treated the Chinese Virus very seriously."
Twitter
On May 24, he said mail-in ballots would create a "rigged election... Trying to use Covid for this Scam!"
Twitter
On May 25, he claimied "great reviews" on his handling of COVID-19, "sometimes referred to as the China Virus."
Twitter
Here's a gem from May 28: "All over the World the CoronaVirus, a very bad 'gift' from China, marches on. Not good!"
Twitter
On June 15, he complained that the "Far Left Fake News Media" is trying to "Covid Shame us on our big Rallies." This topic came up again few months later, at the first presidential debate, when Trump bragged that there has been "no negative effect" from his 35,000-40,000 person, largely-maskless, mid-pandemic outdoor rallies.
Twitter
Months before the U.S. deaths surpassed 200,000, Trump tweeted on June 25, "Coronavirus deaths are way down. Mortality rate is one of the lowest in the World."
Twitter
On July 5, Trump was still blaming the rise in COVID-19 cases to "massive testing" and that death numbers are down "low and steady," whatever that means.
Twitter
On July 6, Trump lamented that the "Lamestream Fake News Media REFUSE to say that China Virus deaths are down 39%." In September, the country reached 200,000 deaths from the coronavirus.
Twitter
Eight days after wearing a mask in public for the first time, he declared that "many people say that it is very Patriotic" to wear a mask on July 20.
Twitter
This one is particularly ironic. On Sept. 3, Trump criticized "Sleepy Joe Hiden'" for sitting back "in his basement and criticizes every move we make on the China Virus. DOING GREAT JOB!"
Twitter
On Sept. 18, Trump bragged that he had done "an incredible job" with the "China virus" than Biden did with the Swine flu pandemic in 2009.
Twitter
1 of 13
The President and first lady tested positive for the virus Friday
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, which makes looking back on some of his tweets over the past 10 months pretty... ironic.