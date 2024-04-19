Sony Pictures Classic will rerelease iconic indie “Run Lola Run” in theaters this summer for the film’s 25th anniversary, complete with a new DCP from the 4K restoration. The Franka Potente-fronted thriller hits screens nationwide on June 7.

Written and directed by Tom Tykwer, “Run Lola Run” was released domestically in 1999 and made a splash with its tryptic structure. The German-language thriller follows a woman named Lola who must obtain an enormous sum of money in 20 minutes in order to save her boyfriend’s life. The story plays out three times, each with a different ending to the ordeal.

“Run Lola Run” was part of a slew of exciting and innovative films released in 1999 that would shape cinema going forward, joining the likes of “Fight Club,” “The Matrix” and “The Blair Witch Project.”

The film grossed over $7 million in the United States and Canada, becoming one of the highest grossing foreign-language films ever released domestically at that time, and over $22 million worldwide. It was also a hit at the Toronto International Film Festival and the Sundance Film Festival, winning the latter’s Audience Award.

“Over the past 25 years, ‘Run Lola Run’ remains one of the most enduring Sony Pictures Classics titles of all time,” the studio said in a statement. “It is as timely now as when it first appeared in theaters in 1999. Our nationwide reissue in June is a celebration of this first hi-tech thriller presented as it deserves, to be seen and reseen on the big screen, and to continue to dazzle new generations of viewers.”