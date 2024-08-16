‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Renewed for Season 17 at MTV

29-time Emmy Award-winning reality competition franchise “RuPaul’s Drag Race” has been renewed for Season 17, MTV and Paramount+ announced on Friday.

After receiving 10 Emmy nominations across the franchise just this year, the drag superstar maker is greenlit for new seasons of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked.”

Season 16 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” which crowned Nymphia Wind as America’s Next Drag Superstar, earned eight Emmy nominations alone. The season 16 finale was the highest-rated episode of “Drag Race” in 13 years. Season 17 will be the first season shot on a new soundstage for the program, giving way for more glam and over-the-top shenanigans. 

The sister show to “Drag Race,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked,” shows the queens in their most relaxed state, often sipping a cocktail and spilling the real tea from that week. “Untucked” was nominated for two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program and Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program. 

The show’s continued mission to uplift and protect drag performers helped the ACLU’s Drag Defense Fund surpass $2 million raised this year, driving weekly viewers to donate via a QR code at the end of each episode. This fund protects queens while also drawing attention to the anti-trans and anti-LGBTQ attacks sweeping the nation by educating the public on attempts to ban drag nationwide.

While viewers wait for the next installments of this franchise, they can watch a new version of the show, “RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars.” Twelve fan favorite queens from around the world will each represent their countries as they compete for a grand prize of $200,000 and a spot in the International Pavilion at the Drag Race Hall of Fame. The series will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ starting Friday, Aug. 16 with two all-new episodes. 

