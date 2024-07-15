‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Is Taking Over the World: Meet the ‘Global All Stars’ Cast

Condragulations are in order for the new queens of “RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars!” Paramount+ ru-vealed the cast for the latest iteration of the Emmy Award-winning franchise on Monday.

12 fan-favorites from around the globe will represent each of their countries as they compete for the title of Queen of the Mothertucking World. The winning queen also has a chance to take home the grand prize of $200,000 and earn her spot in the international pavilion in the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

“The world is not ready for RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars,” RuPaul said in a statement. “12 queens representing their home countries raises the stakes to a whole new level. Plus, the international mix of charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent will, pardon my French, blow your f–king minds.”

Alyssa Edwards, who rose to fame in Season 5 of the original series and returned for “All Stars” Season 2, will represent the United States in this competition. Known for her southern drag aesthetic and quick tongue-pops, the recent “Goat” contestant will certainly make a splash in the competition.

The other queens joining the “All Stars” lineup include Athena Likis (Belgium), Eva Le Queen (Phillippines), Gala Varo (Mexico), Kitty Scott-Claus (United Kingdom), Kween Kong (Australia), Miranda Lebrão (Brazil), Nehellenia (Italy), Pythia (Canada), Soa de Muse (France), Tessa Testicle (Switzerland) and Vanity Vain (Sweden).

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Global All Stars” Cast Announced. (Credit: Paramount+)

Each of the 12 all stars competed on their respective country’s installments of the reality competition, except for Testicle who competed on “Drag Race Germany” Season 1.

Legendary host RuPaul will lead the judging panel, alongside resident judge Michelle Visage and choreographer Jamal Sims, as well as rotating stars from across the international franchise.

This is the first-ever “Drag Race Global: All Stars” competition, following three similar “vs. the World” variants. The series will begin streaming exclusively on Paramount+ starting Friday. Aug. 16, with two new episodes.

MTV, the most recent home of the main “Drag Race” series, will partner with World of Wonder and All Out for the new global version of the show. All Out is an international organization that fights for queer rights around the world. The network and production company have made a $100,000 donation to start a new fund with the nonprofit.

“This partnership is not only a celebration of drag culture; it’s also a powerful statement of love, solidarity and support for LGBTQ+ people around the world who are facing violence and bigotry,” Matt Beard, executive director of All Out, said. “The funds raised will directly transform and protect lives, supporting safe houses, evacuation, emergency support and more to those bravely defending human rights in the most challenging environments.”

The “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Global All Stars” queens will be announced on a RuPaul’s Drag Race YouTube channel livestream on Monday.

While you wait for the new “All Stars” season, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 16, which concluded in April, will now be available for streaming starting July 24 only on Paramount+. “All Stars 9” is currently airing.