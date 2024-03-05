You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 16 scored the highest rating the show has seen in over a decade, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

As viewers tuned in for the March 1 episode, the ninth episode of the season scored a 0.697 rating, according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day figures, marking a 40% improvement from the season’s average rating of 0.499 and the show’s highest-rated episode since January 2013. Friday’s episode also became the most-watched cable entertainment telecast of the day among both adults 18-49 and adults 18-34.

The episode, which featured Kaia Gerber as a guest judge, also marked “RuPaul’s Drag Race” best share ever as it scored a 4.88 share, up 38% from the season’s average share of 3.53.

The installment was also buzzy on social media as it scored 239,000 interactions and 562,000 views on Friday night, marking the most interactions a cable program saw that evening.

The March 1 installment of “Untucked” also set several ratings highs as it became the highest-rated episode since 2020 with a 0.393 rating — up 30% from the 0.303 average rating brought in by the season so far. Friday’s “Untucked” also scored a 2.61 share — which marked a series high and a 25% improvement from the season to date average of 2.09.

The new episodes of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “Untucked” — paired with a “RuPaul’s” themed episode of “Ridiculousness” — boosted MTV to score its second best Friday primetime rating since October 2013, behind only the show’s debut on MTV in January 2023. MTV also secured its best primetime share since November 1997, and its second best Friday primetime share in the network’s history.

Titled “See You Next Wednesday,” the March 1 episode featured a lip synch battle between Mhi’ya Iman Le’Paige and Plasma, and resulted in Plasma’s shocking departure.

New episodes of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” premiere Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on MTV.