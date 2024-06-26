‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 9’: Watch Angeria Get Her Revenge | Exclusive Video

In the world of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars,” what goes around comes around.

Gottmik learned that lesson the hard way at the end of last week’s seventh episode when lip sync winner Angeria Paris VanMicheals decided to give her the ruby snippers, blocking her from winning another Beautiful Benefactress Badge this week. Now in TheWrap’s exclusive first look at Episode 8, we see the fallout from that not-so-difficult decision.

“I am over the moon. I just won my third challenge, I just won my third lip sync, honey,” Angeria says in a confessional. “I have won a total of $30,000 for the National Black Justice Coalition. Oh my God.”

As it turns out, Plastique Tiara’s math added up for Angeria, because the Season 14 finalist chose to cut her Season 13 sister after Gottmik did the same to her way back in Episode 2.

“I ain’t ashamed to say that it might be just a little hint of revenge in there,” Angeria admits to the group in the werkroom. “But just a little!”

“I forgot that I cut you,” Gottmik replies. “I think that I was playing a game of what’s fair and what makes sense, and I think you’re playing chess. You think that because you, Roxxxy and Plastique have three badges, Gottmik’s an easy one to shut down and make sure she isn’t in the final with me so I can keep going with these b–hes. And if you want to play that, I can too. It’s not personal, it’s drag, honey.”

“Gottmik looks like she’s ready for war, bitch. But guess what?” Angeria tells the camera. “I’m done worrying about what the other girls think about how I’m playing this game. I don’t care cause I’m so proud of myself.”

Elsewhere in the teaser, Roxxxy Andrews, Jorgeous, Nina West, Shannel, Vanessa Vanjie, Plastique, Gottmik and Angeria take part in a travel-themed mini challenge where they must get into quick drag to photobomb the hottest vacation destinations in the world.

Then on the mainstage, the queens must create runway eleganza inspired by eight of RuPaul’s iconic songs — with extra special guest judge Jeremy Scott. Check out the entire Episode 8 first look, above.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 9” streams Fridays on Paramount+.