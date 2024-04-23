“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” revealed its Season 9 cast on Tuesday — with a charitable twist.

Legendary RuGirls Angeria Paris VanMicheals, Gottmik, Jorgeous, Nina West, Plastique Tiara, Roxxxy Andrews, Shannel and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo are the eight “Drag Race” alum competing for $200,000 and a coveted spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame. And for the first time in herstory, the queens’ cash prize, provided by the Palette Fund, is going to a charity of the winner’s choosing.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 9 will begin streaming on Paramount+ on May 17 with two all-new episodes. Additionally, new episodes of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked” will also debut on Fridays after each episode, taking viewers behind the scenes as the competitors await their fates.

Angeria will compete for the National Black Justice Collective, the country’s leading national civil rights organization dedicated to empowering Black LGBTQ+ individuals, including people living with HIV/AIDS.

Gottmik will compete for Trans Lifeline, the grassroots hotline, advocacy and microgrants nonprofit supporting trans people in emotional and financial crisis.

Jorgeous will compete for the National Alliance of Mental Illness, the largest grassroots mental health organization in the U.S.

Nina will compete for The Trevor Project, the leading suicide prevention, 24/7 crisis intervention and counselor services organization for LGBTQ+ youth.

Plastique will compete for The Asian American Foundation (TAAF), which was founded in 2021 amid a spike in anti-Asian hate crimes and serves the greater AANHPI community in pursuit of ridding discrimination, slander and violence.

Roxxxy will compete for Miracle of Love, the Central Florida-based nonprofit founded in 1991 that provides accessible HIV/AIDS prevention programming and supportive assistance.

Shannel will compete for the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, the global nonprofit committed to advancing research and care in mental health.

And Vanessa will compete for American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

Tune in May 17 on Paramount+ to watch all these legendary queens — and RuPaul Charles, Michelle Visage and their litany of regular panelists and guest judges — turn sickening looks and performances in an effort to make the world a better place.