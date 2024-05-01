Start your engines … because the queens of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 9 are ready to save the world instead of merely werqing it.

Ahead of the charity-driven premiere on May 17, Paramount+ unveiled the first official trailer on Wednesday, as well as a list of celebrity guests who will be joining RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews and Ts Madison on the judging panel.

Those famous faces belong to Keke Palmer, Stephanie Hsu, Connie Britton, Alec Mapa, Anitta, Jeremy Scott, Colton Haynes, Kristine W, Ruta Lee and the Brothers Osborne.

The above names all join the previously announced cast of drag race royalty: Shannel (S1/AS1), Roxxxy Andrews (S5/AS2), Vanessa Vanjie (S10/S11), Nina West (S11), Plastique Tiara (S11), Gottmik (S13), Angeria Paris VanMicheals (S14) and Jorgeous (S14).

The new trailer gives a taste of what to expect this season — including what appears to be Snatch Game of Love, a potential ru-demption runway, plenty of iconic looks, classic choreography and some piping hot chari-tea.

Last week, Paramount+ and WOW Presents Plus blessed fans with the eight competitors’ werk room entrances and accompanying confessional looks. Plus, it’s rumored that for the second time in “Drag Race” history, “All Stars” is ditching its established rules in favor of the non-elimination format previously introduced in “All Winners.”

As always, the winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” receives a coveted spot in the “Drag Race” hall of fame, as well as the newly implemented $200,000 donation for the charity of their choosing.

Now may the best drag queen … win!

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 9” premieres Friday, May 17 on Paramount+ with two new episodes. “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars — Untucked” will then also be available to stream immediately after.