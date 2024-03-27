Ryan Gosling Launches Production Company General Admission, Inks First-Look Deal With Amazon MGM Studios

Ryan Gosling is moving from his Oscar-nomination for “Barbie” into the role of producer with the announcement that he and partner Jesse Henderson have opened General Admission, a production company that aims to collaborate with filmmakers to create theatrical and streaming content within all genres.

Simultaneously with that the company has inked a three-year, first-look deal with Amazon MGM Studios. Under the terms of the deal, Amazon MGM Studios will have first look rights on narrative features, some that Gosling himself will star in.

“We are so thrilled that Ryan Gosling and Jessie Henderson will make Amazon MGM Studios the home of their new company, General Admission,” said Courtenay Valenti, head of film, streaming, and theatrical at Amazon MGM Studios in statement. “ As the name of their company conveys, these passionate and extraordinary filmmakers want to tell stories for audiences all over the world. Ryan Gosling is a truly singular artist who possesses boundless talent and creativity. We could not be more excited to make big, bold, signature movies with him. Everyone here at Amazon MGM Studios is not only inspired by Ryan and Jessie’s previous work as individual artists, but deeply energized by all that General Admission will create going forward.”

“I feel incredibly fortunate to have partners like Jessie Henderson and Courtenay Valenti in this endeavor,” said Gosling. “The gift of partnering with Jessie Henderson in General Admission is one that cannot be understated. I’m a huge fan of Jessie’s and the films she’s produced and developed. Her unique experience, intuition, work ethic, relationships, as well as the impressive road she’s paved for herself in both comedy and drama have led to a unique ability to make the rare films that combine both.”

Gosling continued: “It has been such a privilege to work with Courtenay Valenti on ‘Barbie and our upcoming film ‘Project Hail Mary.’ Her strong leadership; artistic instincts and clarity of vision make Courtenay a dream collaborator and one of proven expertise in the industry. From ‘The Wizard of Oz’ to ‘Rocky,’ MGM has made many of, not only my favorite films, but some of the greatest films of all time. I’m very excited about the future Courtenay and the team are building at Amazon MGM, and feel honored to be a part of the next chapter of this truly iconic studio.”

The only project referenced as being part of this deal, “Project Hail Mary,” stars Gosling as an astronaut on a mission to save Earth. Phil Lord and Chris Miller are directing the project with a script by Drew Goddard adapting the novel by “The Martian” writer Andy Weir.

Gosling was recently nominated for an Oscar for his performance as Ken in Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie.”