Amazon MGM Acquires Julia Roberts Thriller ‘After the Hunt’

Amazon MGM has acquired the Imagine Entertainment thriller “After the Hunt,” which has Luca Guadagnino attached to direct with Julia Roberts in the lead role, the studio confirmed to TheWrap.

Written by newcomer Nora Garrett, who will also serve as executive producer, “After the Hunt” will see Roberts play a college professor whose life is upended when one of her star pupils makes a startling accusation against one of her colleagues, threatening to reveal a dark secret.

Allan Mandelbaum, who brought the film to Imagine and worked with CAA to get Guadagnino and Roberts on board, will produce alongside Guadagnino and Brian Grazer. Imagine’s Karen is also attached as executive producer.

Amazon MGM’s acquisition will see the studio’s relationship with Guadagnino continue, as they will release the director’s next film, “Challengers” starring Zendaya, in theaters next month. Prior to Amazon’s acquisition of MGM, Amazon Studios released Guadagnino’s harrowing 2018 remake of “Suspiria,” while MGM released his 2022 cannibal romance “Bones and All” through United Artists.

Roberts most recently appeared in the 2022 romantic comedy “Ticket to Paradise” alongside her “Ocean’s Eleven” co-star George Clooney, as well as alongside Mahershala Ali in the Netflix apocalyptic thriller “Leave the World Behind” from director Sam Esmail. She is repped by CAA and Hirsch Wallenstein.

Garrett is represented by CAA, Fourth Wall Management and Yorn Levine. Guadagnino is represented by CAA, Range and Goodman Genow. The project was first reported by Deadline.