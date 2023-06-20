It’s game, set, match in the sexy first trailer for Luca Guadagnino’s latest feature, “Challengers.” The latest from the “Bones and All” director tells the story of Tashi Duncan (Zendaya), a former tennis prodigy turned coach who makes no apologies for her game on and off the court. Married to a champion on a losing streak (Mike Faist), Tashi’s strategy for her husband’s redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against the washed-up Patrick (Josh O’Connor) – his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend.

The trailer, perfectly timed to Rihanna’s “S&M,” feels more like a throwback to Gudagnino’s 2015 feature, “A Bigger Splash,” itself looking at the romantic entanglements between a group of friends. Zendaya’s wardrobe alone, courtesy of J.W. Anderson, looks fantastic, as does her cool confidence as the enigmatic Tashi. This may be a far cry from the darkness of “Bones and All” but Guadangino is nothing if not unpredictable.

The script comes from newcomer Justin Kuritzkes with Amy Pascal, Luca Guadagnino, Zendaya and Rachel O’Connor acting as producers.

Zendaya has already proven her bona fides in television, winning two Primetime Emmys for Sam Levinson’s high school drama, “Euphoria.” Though she’s appeared in other films, most recently in the circus musical “The Greatest Showman,” she is leading this. She’s joined by “West Side Story” breakout star Mike Faist, as well as Josh O’Connor, who held his own as Prince Charles in the long-running Netflix series, “The Crown.”

“Challengers” continues Guadagnino’s relationship with Amazon MGM Studios, having put out “Bones and All” with them in 2022. The film received a fairly solid wide release in theaters, and no doubt a theatrical release of similar stature is planned if this is going to be an awards contender.

You can watch the full trailer above.

“Challengers” hits theaters September 15.