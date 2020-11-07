Prolific showrunner Ryan Murphy joked on Twitter that his next limited series could be about the Trump family, who of course won’t be returning to the White House now that Joe Biden won the presidency.

“I am thrilled to announce my new limited series JAIL. Every episode of this six-episode joy ride will feature members of the Trump crime family as one by one they are investigated, found guilty and then are forced to pay for their crimes against America and humanity in general,” he tweeted on Saturday.

Murphy included a mocked-up promotional image that featured Donald Trump, Jr., Melania Trump, Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump. Jared Kushner and the president’s other adult daughter, Tiffany Trump, were missing, but there was a tagline: “One family. Six episodes. Countless charges.”

James Van Der Beek Was Originally Supposed to Play Donald Trump on Ryan Murphy's 'Pose'

This isn’t the first time Ryan Murphy — of “American Horror Story” and “Glee” fame — has played around with the idea of including Trump in his work. He almost had James Van Der Beek play Trump in “Pose.”

“[James] Van Der Beek’s part in the first draft was written to be a young Trump, and Evan [Peters] was going to be the speechwriter,” Murphy told Entertainment Weekly in an interview in 2018. Co-creator Brad Falchuk added, “I wrote a lot of Trump dialogue which was a lot of fun to write. I think I had him down.”

On “Pose,” Van Der Beek and Peters both play men seeking power in the business world who work for the now-POTUS in Trump Tower in 1987. There was a good reason Murphy and Falchuk decided to scrap Trump as an actual character in the series, which focused mainly on the ballroom culture in Harlem.

“The election happened, and we’re like, ‘Nobody wants to see him,'” Ryan Murphy explained at the time. “And then it was going to be an actor impersonating somebody who’s already a caricature, and I thought, ‘Well, that’s just going to take you right out of the show.'”