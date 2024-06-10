Typically, celebrities sit behind the table with the hosts of “The View” when they come by the show. But, on Monday morning, Ryan Reynolds was actually part of the crowd, startling the hosts during the episode.

“You never know what’s going on here at ‘The View,’” moderator Whoopi Goldberg said about midway through the show. “You know, sometimes, you look up and you’re like, ‘Oh, this is really great.’ And then you look over and you go ‘Oh, snap! There’s Ryan Reynolds!’”

And indeed, the camera panned over to show the “Deadpool” actor sitting front row at the show. But no, it wasn’t a Deadpool or Mint Mobile stunt promo — he was actually sitting next to his mom, who happened to be in town and really wanted to see “The View.”

“By the way, this is way less stressful than up there,” Reynolds joked when asked to explain what was going on. “My mom is here visiting her grandkids, and yesterday she said, ‘It’s my dream to go to ‘The View.’ First off, I try to do what she says, because you don’t know what she’s capable of. Just unspeakable violence, my whole life.”

Reynolds then detailed calling the show, telling them, “I’m Blake’s husband.” Apparently, Mama Reynolds is an avid watcher of the show, telling the hosts that she watches daily and that, even though she was sitting in the audience, the episode was being recorded at home.

“You’re welcome any time Mama Reynolds. You as well,” Alyssa Farah Griffin said, gesturing to Reynolds. But, she couldn’t pass up her opportunity, so she later quipped, “Tell Blake to come on!”

Do we spy… @VancityReynolds in our audience!? 👀



He fulfilled his mom's dream and brought her to @TheView! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XB5T19XZaa — The View (@TheView) June 10, 2024

You can watch the full moment in the video above.

Reynolds and his mother’s presence even excited comedian Jo Koy, who was one of the actual guests on the show, who simply called out “Oh my god!” when he came out and saw the actor. That excitement was actually more for his mom, with Koy happily noting, “I know her!”

As an added bonus for Reynolds’ mom, the hosts even brought her on stage at the end of the show and let her say Whoopi’s normal exit line: “Have a great day everybody, and take a little time to enjoy the view.”

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET.