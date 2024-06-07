‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Startled by How Young the Audience Is: ‘Did a School Bus Come in or Something?’

“There’s kids here today!” the ABC host marvels

The View

Joy Behar was a bit startled as she kicked off “The View” on Friday morning, realizing she and her cohosts had a fairly different audience than usual. Apparently, the crowd was quite young.

As Behar and her cohosts — minus Whoopi Goldberg, of course, who typically doesn’t appear on the show on Fridays — sat down, she looked out over the crowd and was almost confused by who she saw.

“We have a very young audience today. Did a school bus come in or something?” she joked. “There’s kids here today!”

Indeed, as the camera panned over the crowd, the average age of those in attendance appeared to be young adults, not specifically “kids.” Of course, Behar herself is 81, so it makes sense she’d describe them as such.

Hosts Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin were quick to remind her that “Bridgerton” stars Golda Rosheuvel and Luke Thompson, who play Queen Charlotte and Benedict Bridgerton, respectively, were among the day’s guests, which likely accounted for the younger demographic.

Regardless of the reason, Behar seemed pleased at the outcome, saying, “I’m so thrilled that you’re here, thank you for coming!”

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.

