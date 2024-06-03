‘The View’ Hosts Attack Whoopi With Lightsabers to End ‘The Acolyte’ Star Jodie Turner-Smith Interview | Video

The ABC moderator struggled to hold her laughter in as she sent the show to commercial break

Typically, fights on “The View” are fought with words, but on Monday morning, one was fought with lightsabers. And host Whoopi Goldberg found herself on the receiving end of her cohosts’ blades.

Among the guests on the ABC talk show for the day was Jodie Turner-Smith, who stars as Mother Aniseya in the new “Star Wars” series “The Acolyte,” which premieres on Disney+ on Tuesday. And, to wrap up the conversation, host Sunny Hostin pointed out that lightsabers are integral to the franchise, and any discussion about it.

“We cannot talk about ‘Star Wars’ without talking about the iconic lightsabers,” Hostin said. “Good thing that we have some!”

At that, the hosts each pulled out their own lightsaber toy from under their seats, though Whoopi grabbed hers a bit begrudgingly, making a pointed face to the audience.

Naturally, the women immediately began waving the toy weapons around, experimenting with the sounds the device can make and how long they could extend it. Well, all except for Whoopi, who held hers by the blade itself, rather then by the handle.

Sara Haines was the first to turn on her cohost, immediately poking Whoopi in the side. “I swear to god,” Whoopi shot back, pointing her own hilt back at Haines.

Ana Navarro quickly joined in, and together, she and Haines continued poking Whoopi as she sent the show to commercial break — though she struggled to do it between laughing at their antics and mistakenly calling the weapon a “life saver.”

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.

Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. Prior to joining TheWrap, Andi was an on-air radio personality and…

