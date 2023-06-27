Ryan Seacrest to Take Over as ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host

Ryan Seacrest will take over as “Wheel of Fortune” host, Sony Pictures Television announced Tuesday.

Seacrest has signed a multiyear agreement to host the syndicated game show beginning in 2024, taking the reins from longtime host Pat Sajak, who recently announced he would step down as host after the show’s upcoming 41st season. The former “American Idol” and “Live with Kelly and Ryan” host will also serve as a consulting producer on the show while Sajak remains on as a consultant for “Wheel of Fortune” for the subsequent three years.

“We are ecstatic to have Ryan as the next host of ‘Wheel of Fortune,'” Sony Pictures Global Television Studios chairman Ravi Ahuja said in a statement. “Ryan loves ‘Wheel’ as much as we do and is the perfect person to continue the show’s four-decade success into the future.”

“I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak,” Seacrest said in a statement. “I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them. Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition.”

Seacrest went on to note that one of his first jobs was hosting a “little game show called ‘Click’ for Merv Griffin 25 years ago so,” referring to the legendary “Wheel of Fortune” creator.

“This is truly a full circle moment for me and I’m grateful to Sony for the opportunity,” he continued. “I can’t wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White.”

“I’ve had the pleasure of working with Pat and Vanna for many years, witnessing their effortless ability to bring joy and humor to ‘Wheel of Fortune’ for decades!” EVP of Game Shows at Sony Pictures Television Suzanne Prete said. “Pat has been an incredible host and helped build the show into the success it is today. While Ryan has some big shoes to fill, I’m confident he will connect with our loyal fanbase and excite a whole new audience as we expand upon the show’s great legacy. I couldn’t be more thrilled.”