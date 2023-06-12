Pat Sajak Says He’s Retiring as ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host After Upcoming Season

Pat Sajak will end his four-decade run as “Wheel of Fortune” host after the series’ upcoming next season.

“Well, the time has come,” Sajak wrote in a statement posted to Twitter Monday. “I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)

The 2023-24 season will mark the end of Sajak’s 40-year tenure as host of the famed game show as the 76-year-old has hosted the syndicated iteration of the series since its nighttime debut in 1983 and also helmed the daytime edition of the show from 1981 to 1989.

Representatives for Sony Pictures Television, longtime producer of “Wheel of Fortune,” did not immediately respond to TheWrap request for comment.

