The Screen Actors Guild Award nominations were announced Wednesday morning with “Power of the Dog” and “House of Gucci” leading film nominations. On the TV side, “Ted Lasso” and “Succession” led with five nominations a piece.

Here’s how the nominees across all the categories reacted:

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

“Great way to start off the New Year. Thank you to all my peers who voted. ‘Kominsky Method’ was a career highlight from start to finish.”

Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

“This experience has been absolutely surreal. First off, my congratulations to all of my fellow nominees. There’s no greater feeling than being recognized by your peers alongside such extraordinary talent. It is profoundly humbling and I’m incredibly proud to be a member of SAG-AFTRA.”

Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”

“Thank you, SAG-AFTRA, I am honored to be nominated by my peers and to find myself in such remarkable company. Today’s nominations for ‘Being the Ricardos’ are a tribute to the trailblazing couple that are Lucy and Desi Arnaz. It was a great privilege to portray Desi Arnaz – a groundbreaking visionary, proud immigrant and veteran who transformed modern television.”

Taylor Sheridan, Co-creator of “Yellowstone”

“There’s no bigger compliment to an actor than being recognized by their peers. Congratulations to our incredibly talented cast on this wonderful and well deserved nomination.”