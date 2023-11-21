Sam Altman to Microsoft: 8 Quick Implications

What Altman’s move to Microsoft means for OpenAI, Microsoft, the rest of the AI field, and AI safety. Plus, will he actually go?

sam-altman-satya-nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella (R) greets OpenAI CEO Sam Altman during the OpenAI DevDay event on Nov. 6, 2023, in San Francisco. (Getty Images)

Overnight, ex-OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and ex-OpenAI president Greg Brockman gave up their quest to return to OpenAI and agreed to join Microsoft. 

The two executives will build “a new advanced AI research team” at Microsoft, according to its CEO Satya Nadella. Many of their former colleagues will likely follow. 

The OpenAI board, meanwhile, replaced interim CEO Mira Murati with a new interim CEO, Emmett Shear, the former CEO of Twitch. And in a blink, the craziest weekend in recent tech memory ended.

