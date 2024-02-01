Samuel L. Jackson made a special appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Wednesday, where he became more than just a guest – but a performer, too.

Speaking with host Jimmy Kimmel, the beloved actor was asked about the upcoming 30th anniversary of one of his most memorable films, “Pulp Fiction,” which was released Oct. 14, 1994. Then, gifted with the film’s iconic, mysterious suitcase by Kimmel’s wingman Guillermo, the actor found a Jheri curl wig inside and proceeded to wear it while reciting his legendary Ezekiel 25:17 speech.

Kimmel asked Jackson, “You know the 30th anniversary of ‘Pulp Fiction’ is coming up. Is there an event planned, anything that’s going to happen?”

Without hesitation, Jackson responded, “No.”

“I was worried that there wasn’t going to be anything, so I have something special for you,” the host teased.

Moments later, the briefcase was presented and a look-alike wig of Jackson’s character, Jules Winnfield, was upon the actor’s head.

The 1994 movie directed by Quentin Tarantino became an unforgettable classic. Following a complex timeline that incorporates the lives and stories of multiple ne’er-do-well characters, the plot is full of crime and violence and centers on two hitmen played by Jackson and John Travolta.

Jackson recited his lines from the movie and spoke to the live studio audience while fully embodying the decades-old character with ease.

“The path of the righteous man is beset on all sides by the inequities of the selfish and the tyranny of evil men,” Jackson said. “Blessed is he who, in the name of charity and good will, shepherds the weak through the valley of the darkness.”

Other “Pulp Fiction” characters have become comparably iconic to Jules: a pair of robbers named Pumpkin (Tim Roth) and Hunny Bunny (Amanda Plummer), a boxer named Butch Coolidge (Bruce Willis), and Mia, a gangster’s wife played by Uma Thurman.

Watch Jackson’s full interview with Kimmel in the video above.