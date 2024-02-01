‘Argylle’ Won’t Do Much to Break the Current Box Office Slump

After two weeks of no major film releases, movie theaters are in great need of a fresh hit to break the late-winter box office drought. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like Universal/Apple’s “Argylle” will be that big hit.

Tracking for Matthew Vaughn’s spy thriller is projecting an opening weekend of $18 million, half of the $36.2 million opening that Vaughn’s 2014 film “Kingsman: The Secret Service” earned.

For most legacy studio productions, that would be a bust. But Apple is playing by different rules.

Flush with cash from non-entertainment revenue streams, the Silicon Valley tech giant has built a strategy of spending big bucks on original films from big name filmmakers — Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” and Ridley Scott’s “Napoleon,” for example — and signing deals with legacy studios to theatrically distribute the film with a full window.