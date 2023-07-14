Los Angeles Times owner Patrick Soon-Shiong

Los Angeles Times owner Patrick Soon-Shiong has shed one of the two California newspapers he bought in 2018. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Times Lay-Offs, Asset Sale Are Danger Signs From a Once-Optimistic Billionaire

by | July 14, 2023 @ 6:15 AM

“It is valid to question the long-term commitment,” a media critic says of Patrick Soon-Shiong’s ownership. “There is no way to know when they will run out of patience”

The sale of the San Diego Union-Tribune and billionaire owner Patrick Soon-Shiong’s subsequent promise to make the Los Angeles Times “self-sustaining” have generated fresh doubt about his commitment to the publication he bought for $500 million just five years ago with talk of a “hundred-year plan” to reinvent Hollywood’s hometown paper.

How time flies. Coming on the heels of 74 newsroom layoffs, offloading an asset like the Union-Tribune last week is a clear sign that Soon-Shiong’s investment in the Los Angeles flagship publication is struggling, and that the owner is taking extreme measures to offset financial losses.

Natalie Korach

