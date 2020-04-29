Sarah Babineau, head of content and creative enterprises at Comedy Central, will be leaving her position at the end of the year, a spokesperson for the company confirmed to TheWrap Wednesday.

Her exit comes amid layoffs of other high-level executives as a result of the ViacomCBS merger.

Babineau was promoted to her current role in January, where she oversees all creative content and talent development for Comedy Central, including series, CC Films, as well as projects from Comedy Central Productions for third parties.

Before that, she was co-head of original content at the company.

In late February, ViacomCBS announced plans with New York state to lay off 117 East Coast staffers across 11 divisions. ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish announced the news in a company-wide memo.

“Even before the coronavirus pandemic, we were already in a period of significant change to integrate our newly combined company – work that is helping us weather this crisis, creatively adapt and strengthen the resiliency of our business,” he wrote at the time. “It’s critical that we continue these efforts to integrate and evolve ViacomCBS to remain competitive now and for the future. This means continuing to integrate and streamline our operations, manage our costs as diligently as we can, and follow through on our committed post-merger synergy targets.”

“Some of us are saying goodbye to incredible team members and friends – people who have made lasting contributions to the success of our company and have enriched our culture,” Bakish continued. “I want to assure you that we are focused on making their transitions easier at this time, while supporting the needs of all our employees and their families.”