Sarah Jessica Parker and Jennifer Hudson Have a ‘Sex and the City’ Reunion at the Paris Olympics

Sarah Jessica Parker and Jennifer Hudson reunited fittingly in the City of Love.

Hudson posted the special, impromptu moment to X Monday, sharing what became a reunion for the two after costarring in 2008’s “Sex and the City” movie. The Grammy- and Oscar-winning recording artist starred as Carrie Bradshaw’s (Parker) personal assistant.

“Look who I ran into in Paris! Carrie and Louise reunited at last! Love is the thing, you know!” Hudson said in her post, hashtagging #SATC.

Look who I ran into in Paris !! Carrie and Louise reunited at last! Love is the thing, you know! 😉 #SATC pic.twitter.com/VbgWdfiGtx — Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) July 29, 2024

Hudson joined the cast of “Sex and the City” for their first film spin-off in 2008, playing Carrie’s assistant Louise from St. Louis. This was a historic moment for the franchise because it was the first major Black female character to join the ensemble.

“I love her! I love Jennifer Hudson! She is so lovely on screen. She is so buoyant and youthful off screen as much as on. And she wanted to [so] much to be there,” Parker said in a 2008 interview with Collider. “It is funny how a 23-year-old can come to a set and play a role that is suited for a young girl and bring this amazing maternal quality to Carrie’s life and also reminds Carrie’s character what she was 20 years ago and what the city of New York promised.”

Louise’s storyline ended with the first movie as she moved away from New York City, but the “American Idol” star said that she would be open to joining the show’s latest adaptation “And Just Like That.”

“I hope so, that would be cool. I am down, I am down!” Hudson told Entertainment Tonight in January 2021, adding that she hadn’t heard anything from the rest of the cast. “Not yet! But I am interested.”

Hudson has been making her presence known in Paris this weekend, even surprising crowds at the Chateau de Versailles with an impromptu performance of “Hallelujah.”

“I had to do it,” Hudson said. “It just hit my spirit!”

The 2024 Paris Olympic Games have seen many celebrity sightings and will likely continue through to when the competition concludes Aug. 11.