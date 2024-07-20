Fake ‘And Just Like That’ Filming Notices Pop Up in NYC — and They’re Ridiculous

A series of filming notices for the Max show “And Just Like That,” the ongoing continuation of the “Sex and the City” franchise, are popping up all over New York City. But there’s a glaring problem with each: the notices are clearly fake. One of them, purportedly placed by location manager Next Tuesday Productions, reads, “After getting hit by a Citibike, Carrie retains Fletcher Reede (Jim Carrey) from ‘Liar Liar” as her lawyer.”

“Carrie goes on a bad date with Mr. Bean (the character) and then accidentally sends him a nude,” a second notice reads.

A third reads, “At brunch with the girls, Carrie reveals that she is Garfield the cat.”

WHO is making these fake And Just Like That filming notices pic.twitter.com/cgB8Mgnyah — Christina Casillo (@chrisrosecas) July 20, 2024

The notices were shared on X by photographer Christina Casillo. It’s unclear who is responsible for posting the notices, though X user @mariamainmo replied to Casillo’s original tweet and said, “Hahaha I know the person doing this but I will never reveal their identity.”

“And Just Like That” began filming its next season in New York City this summer. The show’s core cast will stay the same, joined by newcomers including Rosie O’Donnell, who announced she’d joined the cast in May, and Mehcad Brooks (“Law & Order,” “Supergirl”), Jonathan Cake (“The Affair,” “Desperate Housewives”) and Logan Marshall-Green (“Upgrade,” “Spider-Man: Homecoming”).

The official logline for Season 3 is as follows: “This new chapter of the groundbreaking ‘Sex and the City’ franchise finds Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte, alongside new and familiar friends, navigating the complicated reality of friendship, family and New York in their 50s.”